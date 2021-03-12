New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033132/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Quarter-QVGA (QQVGA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Video Graphics Array (VGA) segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $813 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR

- The Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$813 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.

- Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) Segment to Record 17.3% CAGR

- In the global Half Quarter Video Graphics Array (HQVGA) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$451.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Ams AG

Infineon

Keyence Corporation

Melexis

MESA (Heptagon)

OPNOUS

Panasonic Corporation

PMD Technologies

PrimeSense (Apple)

Sharp Corporation

Silicon Integrated

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

TDK Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

