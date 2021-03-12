New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Engineering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033135/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Tissue Engineering Market to Reach $26.8 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tissue Engineering estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cardiology & Vascular segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR

- The Tissue Engineering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

- Cord Blood & Cell Banking Segment to Record 14.7% CAGR

- In the global Cord Blood & Cell Banking segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Advanced Cell Technology

Allergan Plc

Arteriocyte

Athersys

Baxter International Inc

BioMimetic Therapeutics

Cook Biotech Inc.

CryoLife

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

LifeCell Kinetic Concepts

Medtronic

Organogenesis Inc.

RTI surgical

Sanofi

StemCells, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

UNITED STATES

Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineering by Application

by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine,

Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer,

Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 21: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineering by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Geographic Region

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 27: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: France 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 29: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineering by Application

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 33: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineering by Application

by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine,

Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer,

Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: UK 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology & Vascular,

Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 35: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineering by Application

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering by Application

Engineering by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology &

Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 37: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineering by Application

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology &

Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 39: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Engineering by Application

Engineering by Application - Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal &

Spine, Cardiology & Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking,

Cancer, Gastrointestinal & Gynecology and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Tissue

Engineering by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine, Cardiology &

Vascular, Cord Blood & Cell Banking, Cancer, Gastrointestinal &

Gynecology and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 33

