Abstract:
- Global Tissue Sectioning Market to Reach $763.2 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tissue Sectioning estimated at US$536.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$763.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$409.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Accessories & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
- The Tissue Sectioning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
- Services Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$98.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87.6 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Tissue Sectioning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Accessories &
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Accessories & Consumables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Accessories &
Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Research Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Research Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Automatic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Automatic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by End-Use -
Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories
and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by End-Use -
Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and
Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Research
Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinics for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Sectioning
by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Sectioning by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automatic,
Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning
by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning
by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning
by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning
by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning
by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and
Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning
by Technology - Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tissue
Sectioning by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Automatic, Semi-Automatic and Manual for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Instruments, Accessories &
Consumables and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Rest of World Historic Review for Tissue Sectioning
by Component - Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue
Sectioning by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Instruments, Accessories & Consumables and Services for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue
Sectioning by End-Use - Research Centers, Hospitals, Diagnostic
Laboratories and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
