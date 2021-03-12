SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced the promotions of Paul Homenock and Shawn Brown to Regional Vice President, West and Regional Vice President, East, respectively.



These newly created Regional VP roles, effective March 1st, 2021, will be responsible for both Manufacturing and Sales performance and will report to Tony Casey, CSO and Bryan Settje, COO. Paul and Shawn will continue to lead global manufacturing projects in step with Bryan Settje and will begin to split up the duties of managing key accounts as CTI continues to grow and build on their leading reputation of delivering high quality products, consistently and competitively.

“Shawn and Paul have excelled during their time at CTI in their past roles as Sr. Directors of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. We are thrilled that they are taking this next step with us as integral leaders that will help our company reach the next level of our strategic expansion plans,” says Griff Reid, CEO.

Paul started his building materials career 15 years ago with Metrie in the Chicagoland area. He most recently spent over a decade in various leadership roles across the U.S. with Woodgrain Distribution. Before joining CTI, Paul was based in Paris, France where he completed a dual-degree MBA program. Outside of his work-life, Paul spends a lot of quality time with his wife, young daughter, and son; often traveling stateside and abroad to explore and visit family and friends.

Shawn began his building materials career 25 years ago working for a big box retail chain based out of California as a millwork buyer. Over the last 20 years, Shawn worked for Masonite International Corporation. He spent 14 years leading the Home Depot Business Team across the US, Mexico, and Canada and over the last six years, Shawn worked as the Sr. Director of National Accounts for the wholesale channel managing the National Pro Dealer customer segment. While not at work, Shawn and his wife, Tara, spend most of their time together raising five children and managing their 11-acre ranch outside of Tampa, FL. Shawn also enjoys coaching football and spending time in the woods or water fishing and hunting.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.

