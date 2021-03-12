WESTPORT, Conn., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 research forum for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives face today – and into the future.
The Silicon Valley CISO Executive Summit is a world-class national event with a full lineup focusing on information security hot topics including the after-effects of the SolarWinds attack and how the evolving cyber landscape is requiring a fresh set of skills.
“The stakes are higher than ever for CISOs and CIOs across the world to keep their organizations safe and secure,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This signals an opportunity for tech executives to securely lead their companies through enormous growth and innovation.”
HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency at less cost along with recommendations for CISOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on March 18 will include Arctic Wolf, Auth0, BetterCloud, Capsule8, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Secure Code Warrior, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Skybox Security, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16. Topics to be discussed at this event will include exploiting the ‘Internet of Behavior’ to better understand customers, leveraging the convergence of cognitive technologies such as AI, RPA and computer vision for business and operational value, and opportunities for strengthening collaboration in the emerging workplace.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 16 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Fortinet, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Ivanti, NPower, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Detroit, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit
Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 23. Topics to be discussed at this event will include leading through incredibly dynamic times, fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce, and insights into protecting the enterprise from global cybersecurity threats.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 23 will include Apptio, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Houston, Slack, Sonatype, Tanium, and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Houston CIO Executive Leadership Summit
HMG Strategy will be hosting its annual 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America on March 25. Topics to be discussed at this signature event will include leading and building a high performing culture in a changing workplace, steps that CIOs and technology executives can take to become boardroom-ready, and taking advantage of the incredible opportunities tech leaders have to help reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies.
Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America on March 25 will include Adobe, Apptio, Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Google Chrome Enterprise, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Nutanix, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, Slack, SIM New York Metro, Softtek, Sonatype, Tanium, and Tessian.
To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America
UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES
HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.
HMG Strategy will be hosting its next roundtable on March 24 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. ‘Exploring the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds Attack’ will feature CISOs and cybersecurity industry CEOs on the continuing threats facing companies from the SolarWinds attack. These include how CISOs and security leaders need to reevaluate third-party risk and supply-chain vulnerabilities with a fresh lens. Featured speakers for the event include Ritesh Agrawal, CEO of Airgap Networks Inc.; Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of ArmorCode Inc.; and Rich Seiersen, Co-Founder and President, Soluble.
To learn more about this interactive roundtable discussion
HMG Strategy will also host a digital roundtable powered by Zylo on April 14th entitled ‘Are You Truly Optimizing Your Organization’s SaaS Spend?’ In this interactive roundtable discussion, Zylo Co-Founder and CEO Eric Christopher and top CIOs and technology executives will discuss effective strategies to optimize SaaS investments by improving adoption and utilization of the applications that are in use. We’ll also examine successful approaches to monitoring and tracking SaaS application that employees are actually using along with best practices to empower employees to access approved SaaS applications.
To learn more about this roundtable
ABOUT HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model
