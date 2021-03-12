Nanterre (France), March 12, 2021

Availability of Universal Registration Document

The 2020 Universal Registration Document of Faurecia S.E. was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 11, 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document notably includes:

the Annual Financial Report;

the Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance;

the management report including extra-financial performance declaration;

the description of the share buyback program;

the reports from the statutory auditors.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website ( https://www.faurecia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/universal-registration-documents-half-year-results ) as well as on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

Contacts

Presse

Eric FOHLEN-WEILL

Corporate communications Director

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 72 58

eric.fohlen- weill @faurecia.com









Analysts/Investors

Marc MAILLET

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@faurecia.com





About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centers and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: Seating, Interiors, Clarion Electronics and Clean Mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for the “Cockpit of the Future” and “Sustainable Mobility”. In 2020, the Group posted sales of €14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. For more information, please visit www.faurecia.com

