LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell counting is the fundamental quality control procedure in research. As it is a straight forward procedure it also contains error-prone, time consuming, and highly subjective. Through Smart Microbial Cell Counters there occur fewer chances of errors while counting.



As the smart microbial cell counters are equipped with high quality optics and sophisticated software that brings cell concentration and viability data with incredible speed, accuracy, and reliability. Smart microbial cell counter instruments are witnessing tremendous growth involved in various research activities such as cancer biology, immunology, and neuroscience, and others. This offers lucrative growth opportunities for the smart microbial cell counters market globally.

Research studies fuel the demand for smart microbial cell counters

Cell counting instruments are widely being adopted in several areas of research involving cancer biology, immunology, and neuroscience that records lucrative growth opportunities for the smart microbial cell counter market globally. Smart microbial cell counters are extensively used in cancer research for determining intra-tumor heterogeneity that is essential for the assessment of cancer progression. It assists in the identification and determination of primary tumor, circulating tumor, & metastatic tumor that acts critical for disease monitoring & therapeutic targeting.

Market Segmentation:

The smart microbial cell counter market is segmented based on product and end-user.

Based on product, the market is classified into instruments and consumables & accessories. By instruments, the market is further sub-segmented as spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, hemocytometers, automated cell counters, and others. Furthermore, consumables & accessory is further sub-segmented as reagents, micro plates, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

Based on product, Spectrophotometers holds the dominating share from the past and is projected that it will continue the similar trend in the forthcoming years. Spectrophotometers have grabbed significant attention owing to well suited choice for the measurement of cell concentration. On the other hand, cytometers accounted second largest market share for the global smart microbial cell counters market globally. As flow cytometers is most commonly used for the diagnosis of genetic aberrations in chromosomes there is an increasing demand for early diagnosis and surging awareness responsible for penetration of cell-based assays. These acts as a prominent factor for the ultimate growth of the smart microbial cell counter market globally.

Overview and comparison of microbial counters:

Colony Count

A very frequently used technique of bacterial quantization is to take the count of colony-forming units (CFU). This method is popular as it is simple while being relatively accurate in terms of viable cell count. It is also sensitive enough to detect low bacterial concentrations.

Hemocytometer

Some hemocytometers are specially designed for direct bacterial counting using a microscope, such as the Petroff-Hausser and Levy counting chamber. This technique is regarded as the gold standard of cell counting and is both easy and comparatively fast.

Flow Cytometer

A flow cytometer is extremely precise in its determination of total and viable cell counts. However, a high degree of training and skill is required for the use of this instrument as well as for data analysis.

The QUANTOM Tx Microbial Cell Counter

The QUANTOM™ Tx Microbial Cell Counter is an automated cell counter that operates on the basis of images to identify and provide a count of single bacteria cells within minutes. It can zoom in on fluorescence-stained cells using automatic focusing capability, capture the images and analyze them to yield very accurate bacterial counts at high sensitivity levels.

Regional Overview:

North America holds the dominating share of the smart microbial cell counter market. This is highly supported owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and HIV. This factor acts positively for the ultimatum growth of North America regional market for smart microbial cell counter.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow exponentially in the coming years by recording significant CAGR for the smart microbial cell counters market. Presence of large pool of clinical research and biopharmaceutical companies in APAC region contribute for the growth of regional market. Moreover, availability of skilled personnel, low development cost, and favorable drug development regulations acts as stimulating factors for the growth of smart microbial cell counter market in Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players involved in the global smart microbial cell counters market involve Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc, Olympus Corporation, General Electric Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Sysmex Corporation, and among others.

