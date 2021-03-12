Paris, March 12TH, 2021
RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020
BNP Paribas informs the public that the English version of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2020 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 12 March 2021 and that it is listed D.21-0114.
It includes:
This document is available in English on the BNP Paribas website (https://invest.bnpparibas.com/en/registration-documents-annual-financial-reports ) and on the AMF website.
Pièce jointe
BNP Paribas SA
Paris, FRANCE
RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
BNP Paribas SA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: