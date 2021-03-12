



Paris, March 12TH, 2021

RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020

BNP Paribas informs the public that the English version of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2020 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 12 March 2021 and that it is listed D.21-0114.

It includes:

The annual financial report,

The Corporate Governance Report,

Information on the fees of statutory auditors.

This document is available in English on the BNP Paribas website (https://invest.bnpparibas.com/en/registration-documents-annual-financial-reports ) and on the AMF website.

