



2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

MADE AVAILABLE





Rexel’s 2020 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the 2020 financial year, was filed on March 11, 2021 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D.21-0111.

The Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers);

The description of the share repurchase program; and

The statement of non-financial performance.



The Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel’s corporate website (www.rexel.com /en ) in the “Investors – Regulated Information” section and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at no cost at Rexel’s headquarters, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France.





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees.

The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020. Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en





CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment