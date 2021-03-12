WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ GS: TSIA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TS Innovation’s agreement to merge with Latch, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ts-innovation-acquisitions-corp.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ GS: SAII) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Software Acquisition Group’s agreement to merge with Otonomo Technologies Ltd. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-software-acquisition-group-inc-ii.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dragoneer’s agreement to merge with CCC Information Services Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-dragoneer-growth-opportunities-corp.

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC: GNBF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GNB Financial’s agreement to merge with LINKBANCORP, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNB Financial’s shareholders will receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gnb-financial-services-inc.

