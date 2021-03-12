Pleasanton, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California announces Laura Ravazza, PCAM®, CCAM-PM, as the new vice president of client success.

Ms. Ravazza has been in the property management industry for more than ten years, with her most recent role being a senior community association manager. Passionate about community management, Ms. Ravazza is skilled in HOA portfolio management, coordinating construction and restoration projects, overseeing governing document re-writes, emergency crisis management, and developing strong relationships with respected industry professionals, including specialty contractors, HOA attorneys, service providers, community members, and local government agencies.

Ms. Ravazza has been recognized for her community management experience, having been a nominee or winner of several Community Associations Institute (CAI) management awards, including the Manager of the Year Award, Innovator Award, National Manager of the Year-Top 10 Finalist, and Vision Award Nominee. She has also been a featured speaker at the CAI Southern California legal forum, regional CAI Forum, California Association of Community Managers (CACM) Northern California Law Seminar, and CAI Northern California Legal Forum. Ms. Ravazza currently serves on the board of directors for the CAI’s Bay Area and Central California Chapter, is the public relations chair for the California Legislative Action Committee (CLAC) and is a delegate at large for the local Legislative Support Committee (LSC) chapter.

As Associa Northern California’s new vice president of client success, Ms. Ravazza will continue to foster positive client relationships, provide operational support, lead client and employee education, and much more.

“Associa Northern California is committed to providing outstanding customer service and unparalleled management services,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “Adding Laura to our team is an extension of that dedication. Her extensive industry experience, passion for building strong community relationships, and devotion to working with all industry stakeholders to better the communities she serves makes her the perfect candidate to help lead our branch as the vice president of client success.”

Ms. Ravazza has her Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and her Certified Community Association Manager -Portfolio Management Specialist (CCAM-PM) certification from the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

