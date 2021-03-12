



FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR CHICKEN SOUP PRODUCT



DUE TO MISBRANDING







WASHINGTON, March 12, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to misbranding. The chicken soup product contains and declares wheat as an ingredient but has an incorrect statement of "gluten free" on the top label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergic reactions to gluten are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected products were produced and distributed among retail locations within the same corporate entity and sold directly to consumers. It is believed that these products are no longer available to be purchased by consumers.







The ready-to-eat chicken noodle soup products subject to the public health alert are:







24-oz. plastic containers of “Signature CAFÉ Chicken Noodle Soup with White Meat Chicken” with best by dates of Apr. 27 21, May 2 21, May 8 21, and May 16 21.



The products bear establishment number “EST 46381” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This product was sold in retail locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.







The problem was discovered when one of the firm’s retail stores notified them of the issue. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Christine Wilcox, G.V.P. Communications, Albertsons Companies at christine.wilcox@albertsons.com .







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.