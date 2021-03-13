BURNABY, British Columbia, March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire WestRock Company’s (NYSE: WRK) sawmill located in Summerville, South Carolina.



