https://www.instagram.com/p/CMZsH7uBt0f/ People who love math and people who love baking can come together to eat pie and possibly win an Essential Pie Baking Giveaway kit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMZsH7uBt0f/ People who love math and people who love baking can come together to eat pie and possibly win an Essential Pie Baking Giveaway kit.

New Castle, DE, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Pi (π) Day is celebrated in the third month and on the 14 day of that month every year, March 14. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is rounded to 3.14. People who love math and people who love baking can come together to eat pie and possibly win an Essential Pie Baking Giveaway kit on March 14, 2021.

The giveaway includes the iconic Emile Henry 9-inch pie dish; the Pie Camp cookbook by acclaimed pie baker and teacher, Kate McDermott; a Lékué baking mat and a JK Adams rolling pin. The Essential Pie Baking Giveaway is featured on the Emile Henry USA Instagram and Facebook pages. It is open to any pi or pie lover. Simply take a photo of your favorite pie or your favorite math equation and tag @emilehenryusa on your photo using the hashtag #NationalPiDay21.

Kate McDermott, author of Pie Camp, The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie, is a James Beard finalist author and the creator of Pie Camps® workshops. Pie Camp can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Pie+Camp&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_2.

Emile Henry created its first pie dish for the American market nearly 30 years ago and was awarded a design patent for the fluted shape. The Emile Henry pie dish is a natural product handcrafted from Burgundy clay in France. The dish is highly resistant to breakage and can go directly from the freezer to the oven. The Emile Henry pie dish is the official pie dish of the American Pie Council (APC).

Attachment

Susan Jardina Emile Henry 9178250466 susan@jardinacommunications.com