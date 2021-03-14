It is recommended that you clean your gutters at least twice per year says LA Based Rain Gutter Specialists Guy ZIV

It is recommended that you clean your gutters at least twice per year says LA Based Rain Gutter Specialists Guy ZIV

Van Nuys, CA, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even though it’s an easy, inexpensive task, putting off your rain gutter cleaning is all too easy. But even in a drier climate like the Los-Angeles area, it’s important to keep your gutters clean and clear of debris so that the rainfall is able to flow freely because property working rain guttering protects every part of your house from water damage.

How often do you need to clean your rain gutters?

It is recommended that you clean your gutters at least twice per year. Ideally, this would be once in the spring and once in the fall. During early spring, cleaning out your gutters will prepare them for the heavy rainfall of the spring season, while cleaning gutters of debris from summer months during the early autumn will prepare them for the fall of leaves and other debris during the autumn season. Since fall is fast approaching, it’s a good time to start thinking about getting your gutters cleaned in preparation for winter.

Why is cleaning your gutters so important?

Properly functioning rain gutters protect your house from water damage by redirecting the flow of rain away from the foundation. When guttering isn’t cleaned regularly, blockages and excessively debris can interfere with the flow of water. As a result, your roof, walls, and foundations can suffer expensive damage, which may include:

Exterior staining, such as peeling, water-marked paint that detracts from your house’s appearance and diminishes curb appeal and subsequently, home value.

Damage to the walls, which often goes beyond what you can see, and may involve rotting that creates openings into your home for pests as well as rain. When the inside of your house becomes consistently damp from excessive outside moisture, you are at risk for mold growth, which is harmful to your health.

Settling or cracked foundation because of the excessive load against the foundation when the soil around it becomes heavy and saturated with water. Rain gutters are designed to guide the flow of water away from the foundation to prevent cracks, which compromise the structural integrity of your home, leading to slanting floors and cracked walls on the interior.

Basement flooding can result from a cracked foundation. Although many homes in Southern California do not have basements, if yours does have a basement or partial basement, rain guttering is especially important.

In short, a well-maintained rain gutter system is an easy preventative measure against expensive, time-consuming damage in the future.

To make the most of rainier seasons, consider installing rain barrels. Not only are they an eco-friendly, health-conscious way of collecting water for your garden, home, or other uses, they’ll also help you prepare for Southern California droughts.

How do I know if my rain gutters need repairing or replacing?

If your gutters are free of blockages, but you are experiencing water flow issues, your gutters may be in need of repair or replacement. Because the pieces snap together, sectional guttering is highly vulnerable to damage. Signs to look out for include:

Gaps or separations in your guttering.

Sagging gutters.

Screws or nails on the ground, indicating that your gutters can’t stay attached to the fascia of your roof.

Cracks or fractures in your gutters.

Signs of water damage on exterior walls when it is dry and sunny outside.

Rust or other oxidation on metal guttering.

Read the details on the telltale signs that your gutters are in need of a replacement, according to Southern California rain gutter experts.

If you decide that it’s time for an upgrade in your rain gutter system in preparation for the upcoming winter season, you have endless options to choose from. Learn about seamless gutters, as well as the range of materials and gutter types available to find the best fit for your unique home.

Can I clean my rain gutters myself?

It is possible to clean your rain gutters without professional help, but it’s an affordable service that takes a team of experienced Los Angeles rain guttering professionals can get done in significantly less time than you’d be able to yourself. While they’re cleaning your gutters, a professional team will be able to identify and notify you of any sections or areas that may be in need of repair or replacement.

The Rain Gutter Specialists serve the Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Fernando Valley areas with a wide range of high quality, innovative rain guttering solutions and over two decades of combined experience. As a local family-owned and operated business, the Rain Gutter Specialists understand the unique needs of home and property owners in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. Rain Gutter Specialists have been chosen year after year by customers and that is because of fair prices and premium customer service. Check out what real customers have to say.

For a free Southern California rain gutter consultation, for cleaning, installation, replacement, repairs, and more contact us today.

Guy Ziv

818.779.1580





