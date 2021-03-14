Travala.com, a crypto industry leader in travel bookings backed by Binance, has announced to add the native token of Curate.style, XCUR, to pay for travel, or accommodation on its platform.

Travala.com, a crypto industry leader in travel bookings backed by Binance, has announced to add the native token of Curate.style, XCUR, to pay for travel, or accommodation on its platform.

London, UK , March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travala.com is designed to make traveling more accessible and affordable to the crypto community using blockchain technology. The platform supports hotel and accommodation booking and covers more than 2 million properties around the world. At the heart of Travala.com is the AVA token, users can use this to pay for hotels booked through the platform. By partnering with Curate.style, Travala.com will integrate XCUR as a payment option on the app. Now all XCUR holders will be able to pay for hotels and accommodations booked through Travala.com.



"It's great to see what James is doing with Curate.style. The platform is poised to grow because of its unique offerings," says Juan Otero, Travala.com's CEO. "We are always looking for ways to fuel the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. We are very excited to partner with Curate.style to champion the growth of our community while bringing a new use case to XCUR."

Curate.style is a blockchain-based platform that curates content from multiple brands and companies to offer solutions to anyone looking for inspiration and ideas in the tech, gaming, and fashion space. The partnership will expand XCUR tokens use-cases as token holders can now pay for bookings on Travala.com.

"Travala.com is an amazing platform with real-world use cases. Supporting XCUR tokens on Travala.com adds another string to Curate.style's bow; enabling token holders to purchase hotels or accomodations within just a few clicks." shares Jamie Hakim, CEO of Curate.style.



Moving forward, Curate.style will also implement seamless integration of Travala.com's listings into the platform, thereby enabling all XCUR holders to book their travels within the app.

About Curate.style



Curate.style is a marketplace app that uses blockchain technology as a payment infrastructure and rewards users for their contribution to its ecosystem. The platform is centered around the theme of content discovery on gaming, clothing, cryptos, and much more. XCUR is a native token of Curate.style.

About Travala.com



Founded in 2017, Travala.com is a leading travel booking service that accepts only cryptocurrencies. The platform has over 2,200,000 + properties across 230 countries that users can book for travel. AVA is a multi-utility native token of Travala.com.

