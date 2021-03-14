London, United Kingdom, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prominence of Success Coaches is testament to the seemingly unstoppable rise of the self-help industry. It began with the advent of Life Coaches in the 1980s and has grown so much since then to the extent that there are now coaches out there who help people with all sorts of areas of their lives, ranging from business and sales to mindset and wellness. According to Two Comma PR Success Coaches teach their clients how to reach their full potential, achieve their goals in life and increase their wealth, and the ten individuals featured below are some of the best around.





Zahra Karsan (@successcoachzara)

When C-Level executives need help with challenging projects, they call Zahra Karsan. Zahra is an author, public speaker, certified performance coach, trusted success coach to dozens of global executives, and founder of GetZENd. Her company offers a range of services for clients, including online training and an award-winning wellness app.

With over 20 years of management consulting experience, Karsan is quickly becoming the premier corporate coach for positive leadership. She helps her clients live more fulfilled lives and helps them to increase their performance and wellbeing both individually and in their organizations. She also serves on the board of the World Happiness Foundation.

Earlier in her career, Zahra found herself regularly called in and trusted by C-Level executives with multi-million dollar projects. Despite her success, she became burnt out. As a result, she realized that happiness and success were not solely defined by goal achievement. She began to study the fields of Neuroscience and Positive Psychology, which led her to the development of her R.E.W.I.R.E. system TM. R.E.W.I.R.E.TM is a proven, 6-week program that teaches individuals to rewire their brains for less stress, greater satisfaction and wellbeing.

Today, Karsan speaks on various topics including Positive Leadership, How to Bridge the Gap and Achieve your Goals, How to Move Past Fear & into Success, Creativity and Productivity, Top Tips for Successful Living, Long-lasting Stress Relief and more.

Zahra’s in-demand work extends beyond GetZENd. She works with several non-profits, including the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation to help empower young women to move past limiting beliefs. Zahra’s mission is to educate and train young people on what she calls critical life skills - to reduce stress and worry, retrain away from old patterns of behavior and increase self awareness and emotional resilience, so that they are better equipped to live life more powerfully and with greater fulfillment.

Tiffany Julie (/tiffany-julie)

Tiffany Julie is a leading High-Performance Success Coach and 7+ Figure Entrepreneur. She helps her clients create exponential results in their life and business so they can achieve unlimited success.

After a life-changing event that led Tiffany to go blind, she set out on a journey to unlock the tools that activate human potential. Tiffany Julie has since become a leading expert in mindset and high performance.

Tiffany was able to successfully heal herself, despite doctors saying she would never see again. Even during this difficult time, she was able to build a 7+ figure business and travel the world. Tiffany has defied all odds of what is normal, possible, or realistic and because of this, her coaching approach is unique and powerful.

Tiffany’s programs provide a holistic approach with tools that unleash fast and sustainable results. Tiffany Julie assists her clients in developing the mindset, energy, and habits, needed for success and long-lasting change. Her clients rapidly transform their personal and professional lives so they can step into their highest potential.

As a 7+ figure entrepreneur, Tiffany Julie has been featured on well-respected brands such as Women In Business, Business Method, and High-Performance Institute. As the leading authority in high performance and mindset, Tiffany is a highly sought-after success coach. She works with CEOs, entrepreneurs, driven leaders, and business owners on high-performance habits, mindset reprogramming techniques, wealth energetics, manifestation principles, and high-level business strategies.

Tiffany’s passion for helping others achieve limitless personal and financial abundance has powered her vision, “where every human has the ability to unlock their greatness.” With Tiffany’s guidance, her clients step into their full potential and enjoy a vibrant, joy-filled, and abundant life.





Neil Shoney (@neilshoneymac)

Scottish-born and New York based, Neil is an established, online marketing success coach. With many entrepreneurs being time-poor and overwhelmed with information, Neil assists and alleviates pressure from his clients.It was back in 2016 when Neil started to consult for businesses on their launch –covering areas such as Facebook Ads, Social Media and email marketing.

His first client secured an ROI of £297,000 from a small advertising spend, and it was this success which led Neil to be inundated with requests from businesses who wanted to work with him. This led to the launch of the innovative, 16 Week Digital Marketing programme, which is perfect for smaller firms and entrepreneurs. The programme acts as an entire playbook for running ads, emails, social media and funnels for business growth.

Neil’s presence in the marketing space has gone from strength to strength, even featuring as one of the 14 confirmed speakers for Expert Empires Global 2021 (previously headlined by Gary Vaynerchuk, Grant Cardone and Lewis Howes) and is now the host of The Shoney Show which is available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple outlets.

His social media is full with useful, succinct bits of advice for all entrepreneurs-covering off funnel marketing, lead generation and scaling your advertising. With over 3.5 Billion users in 2020, Social Media will be an integral platform for all business moving forwards. Shoney is at the forefront of this movement, and is someone you need to follow as part of your self-development.

You can view his website at: www.neilshoney.com.





Jordan Bone (@jbone89)

Jordan Bone is a renowned success coach and publisher of her autobiography, “My Beautiful Struggle”, which was published in 2017. Jordan thrives to help others and contribute to them living their most fulfilled and best lives.

After a tragic car accident which left her paralysed from the chest down, Jordan was at rock bottom until she discovered meditation, and began to slowly have a lust for life again. She states that the art of mediation saved her and she was gradually able to accept herself. Over the past decade she has discovered more skills and had a number of incredible life experiences, that led to self-love, self-belief and to the ability to see beauty in all of life’s challenges

Jordan is also a Certified Reiki practitioner and life coach and throughout the last few years, Jordan has been featured on Live TV and radio, sharing her array of knowledge on these subjects. Jordan’s target clients are usually women who want to focus on self-love and fulfilment, to assist them in all elements of their lives.

Jordan is quickly becoming the Go-To person in this space, and readers can visit her website to book in for 121 consultations.





Tessa Hull (@messyandsuccessy)

Tessa Hull is a Success Coach and Business Strategist, working with business owners who feel like they do not belong and struggle with completing key projects and goals. She helps online entrepreneurs to use the power of connection and collaboration, to create partner- programs that generate further revenue

Tessa is a Graduate of the University of Sheffield with more than ten years in leadership and sales roles. She recently worked alongside lucrative brands including LVMH, Breitling, Hublot and LeVian. Tessa is also certified as a Jack Canfield Success Principles Trainer and Master NLP Practitioner and now runs her own business, Messy and Successy.

Here, Tessa uses her personal experience in dealing with mental health issues to inspire and empower others. She believes that individuals should accept and believe in their imperfections and crafts her coaching around the ethos that not everyone fits into the same mould.

Messy and Successy already has a rising social media following and has been honoured by Brainz magazine as one of 500 companies recognised for their success and dedication to others. Business owners are astounded by the benefits of bringing a talented coach, like Tessa, on-board. If you are looking for that extra trusted partner, to offer advice and renew your focus and confidence, do not look further than Tessa Hull.





Danielle Amos (@_danielle_amos_)

Danielle Amos is consistently in the top ten list world-wide of Bob Proctor's mind-setcoaches. In 2020,she was listed in the prestigious Top 3. She holds the Gold Pin Circle of Excellenceand is mentored directly by Bob Proctor, from the hit movie "The Secret".

Danielle has been dubbed by the team at Proctor Gallagher Institute, as the "Self-Image TransformationQueen". She is known for transforming her own image to create success and shows others how to do the same, to gain more confidence to become more effective at sales and leadership.



Danielle is a self-made multi-millionaire; she left her corporate career in Food Tourism to become an entrepreneur in network marketing and then developed her business as a coach. She was six figures in credit card debt just a few short years ago and committed to applying the teachings of Bob Proctor and the principles in Think and Grow Rich. She now earns multiple six figures a month.



Danielle is recognised by her clients as having the perfect balance of left and right brain thinking. Herscience background gives her the ability to teach the Universal Laws from a scientist's perspective and she has an impressive background in spiritual training. This allows Danielle to bring an intuitive and creative approach to the boardroom.



Danielle works mainly with women who are overworked and underpaid, she loves talking about money and teaching how to turn your annual income into your monthly,and working less by leveraging the Universal Laws.



In 2020, Danielle created the Success Society, which is a community of people being mentored by Danielle. Here, Danielle encourages students to add a 0 to their end income and fosters a collaborative, fun environment where individuals can really reach their true potential.





Deanna Ricciotti (@hersoulfulsuccess)

Deanna Ricciotti helps aspiring female business founders to replace their 9-5 income in just 12 months. Deanna aims to take a mind-setfirst approach, when helping women create, launch and grow their businesses from the ground up.



Deanna is NLP-Certified and utilises modalities such as Time Line Therapy, which help her clients to release emotional blocks and limiting beliefs. Deanna is a big advocate of taking a holistic approach and setting appropriate goals and strategies.



Currently, Deanna is mentoring through a program which comprises of Group Coaching, 1 on 1 support and Self-Study Course where her clients get the best of all coaching worlds through the Soulful Success Society. Deanna wanted to create something unique, which allowed women to have a close community and sisterhood supporting them as they develop.



Within her programs clients can expect transformations, not only in the areas of business, but also in regards to other factors. These include money mind-set, confidence, overall wellness, energy, relationships and daily habits.



We recommend readers to take a look at Deanna’s online website and social media pages, it is a must follow site. Here, you can keep up to date with all of Deanna’s key tips and techniques, including her recent 30 Day Guide to Journaling.





Stephanie Booth (@thestephaniebooth)

Stephanie Booth is a mindset coach dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs break through their self-imposed limitations, clear their biggest money blocks and achieve the success they desire. She is an expert at identifying patterns to human behaviours and using those patterns to turn destructive tendencies into empowering ones.

Stephanie’s method of coaching draws heavily on difficult personal experiences. She almost destroyed her first business due to intense fear and almost-daily panic attacks. And when she found herself grieving a miscarriage, a lost business deal, and a few additional losses, she was heartbroken and depressed.

Despite these hardships, Stephanie found a way to turn her life around. She recognised the patterns of her behaviour and started rewiring her mind for success, not her comfort zone. She realised that every breakthrough she ever had followed a set of phases, and that the only thing keeping most people from a breakthrough in income or confidence was their ability to stay focused throughout these phases.

After transforming her own life, Stephanie developed the Breakthrough Method to collapse her yearly income into her monthly income, create a deeper sense of self-love, and teach others how to do the same through coaching programs, online courses, and masterminds. Now she is preparing to launch her signature program, Magnetic Minds® in April, which will teach female entrepreneurs everything they need to know about rewiring their unconscious mind for the success they desire.

Stephanie’s work leads to clients achieving goals, a spike in energy, and a magnetic sense of confidence and happiness. Her mentees are known for blazing trails, creating unique, personality-driven business practices, and innovative, cutting-edge programs and offers – all because they have tapped into the limitless potential of their unconscious mind.





Mike You (@successlife_coach)

Mike is a renowned success life coach , educator, motivational speaker, and an entrepreneur. Mike is a great inspiration to others. He has overcome life altering obstacles and has learned to use these challenges to obtain success in all areas of his life. As the founder of Success Life Coach Company, he created the 6-Step Blueprint for each of his 50 life changing courses to bring self awareness and greater fulfillment to individuals in their personal and professional lives.

Mike’s expertise comes from a journey unlike any other. Mike was placed into the foster care system at a young age and found difficulty immersing into the subcultures across America. Having to live with over 8 different families all from different ethnic backgrounds, he quickly adapted to his environment using the skills he learned from a psychology book he picked up at a local thrift store. To be accepted by the other foster kids, he listened and provided advice to other foster kids to help them obtain a healthy mindset. He recalls having to attend schools in African and Latino neighborhoods, and although initially being bullied, his perseverance was admirable and he made good friends and connections due to his savvy interpersonal skills.

In his young adult years, Mike worked at McDonalds and AT&T Wireless, where he impressed his peers and management. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Psychology, earned his Masters Degree, Teaching Credential and is now the Founder of two successful companies.

It was during the 2020 pandemic where Mike took his expertise onto the TikTok platform. He acquired over 20,000 followers in 2 weeks and now offers advice to over 600,000 followers.

Mike is passionate about encouraging others to envision their lives and to live with purpose as he has managed to do himself. Coach Mike has a vast range of packages which are suitable for any individual who is seeking to transform their lives.





Mary Silver (@MaryBaileySilver)

Mary Silver MSW is the best-selling author of, “Impact Millions-The Easiest Way to Attract Soulmate Clients Every Day”. Mary mentors coaches, healers, visionaries, messengers, and heart-centred service providers to be SEEN, HEARD, & HIRED by getting their message out in a big way.



Mary is a Master of mind-set and helps her clients take the action needed through intuition and proven strategies to create a business they love. She received her Master’s Degree in Social Work in 1997 and became a certified Law of Attraction Coach in 2009. She also holds numerous other certifications such as a Rapid Results Coach, Business Breakthrough Coach, Cash Injection Certified Coach and has spent over 20 in the professional field of helping people get what they want.

Mary is passionate about helping women gain financial independence and freedom by building an online business that is fuelled by their passions. She has been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ASK, Thrive Global, Bustle, Medium and many other media outlets. She has also been named one of the Top 10 Coaches in her field in 2018.

Just last week, Mary launched an evergreen summit online which will be going on for the next 12 months. With her amazing track record and constant strive to do better for her clients, Mary Silver is one you must follow.





