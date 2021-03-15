Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports footwear market is poised to grow by $ 10.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of -2% during the forecast period. The report on the sports footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sports footwear and the popularity of marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements. In addition, the introduction of more innovative sports footwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sports footwear market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the expansion of the distribution network as one of the prime reasons driving the sports footwear market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The sports footwear market covers the following areas:

  • Sports footwear market sizing
  • Sports footwear market forecast
  • Sports footwear market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports footwear market vendors that include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the sports footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of distribution network."

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Athleisure sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Running sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Court game sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cleats sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Outdoor sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sports-inspired footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Performance sports footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Professional users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adidas AG
  • Amer Sports Corp.
  • ASICS Corp.
  • Columbia Sportswear Co.
  • New Balance Athletics Inc.
  • Nike Inc.
  • PUMA SE
  • The Gap Inc.
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • Wolverine World Wide Inc.

