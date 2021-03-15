Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sports footwear market is poised to grow by $ 10.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of -2% during the forecast period. The report on the sports footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sports footwear and the popularity of marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements. In addition, the introduction of more innovative sports footwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The sports footwear market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the expansion of the distribution network as one of the prime reasons driving the sports footwear market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The sports footwear market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sports footwear market vendors that include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Also, the sports footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of distribution network."
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
