New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tensiometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033100/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there's a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Abstract:

- Global Tensiometers Market to Reach $169.7 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tensiometers estimated at US$107.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$59 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Force segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

- The Tensiometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

- Volumetric Segment to Record 7% CAGR

- In the global Volumetric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

APEX Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd.

ATA Scientific Pty. Ltd.

Biolin Scientific AB

Cheminstruments, Inc.

CSC Scientific Company, Inc.

Dataphysics Instruments GmbH

Dyne Technology LTD.

First Ten Angstroms, Inc.

Henniker Plasma

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

Kibron Inc. Oy

Krüss GmbH

Kyowa Interface Science Co., Ltd.

Lauda Scientific

Nanoscience Instruments

Pro-Pack Materials PTE Ltd.

Rame-Hart Instrument Co.

Sita Messtechnik GmbH

Teclis Scientific

USA Kino Industry Co., Ltd







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033100/?utm_source=GNW



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033100/?utm_source=GNW



