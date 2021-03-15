Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Industry Insights is a targeted, compact and comprehensive news service, created so that clients can keep easily up to date on what is happening across diverse markets, themes and industries.



The Industry Insights monitoring service is based on analysts selecting and summarizing the most important and relevant news according to your criteria. The service provides concise and consumable information about changes in your industry, competitors, and customers. Industry Insights covers global publications, regional and national media as well as local media and the results can be delivered in a variety of formats.

The value of Industry Insights lies in its augmented intelligence approach: robust big data technology combines seamlessly with the expertise of experienced information professionals. This combination guarantees that clients get exactly the industry news that are relevant to their business, or to different departments within the organization.

The service consists of newsletters and access to the live Insights portal. The content in the newsletters and the portal can be used in different ways: newsletters help clients stay up to date on essential developments across key industries, themes and regions, while the portal offers an easy-to-use environment in which all the news, updated every hour, can be conveniently found.



The Insights Portal includes an advanced keyword-based search with a custom or set date range. Clients can search 24 months back in time to find insights on, for instance, food trends, financial services, megatrends or an individual topic that the business decisions need to be based on. The new portal scales well for use on mobile devices, so users will be kept informed regardless of time and place. News can also be forwarded as RSS feeds.



Industry Insights service covers more than 30 different languages and the service's geographical scope can be global, regional or local, according to the specific client need. The service combination's highly relevant content and the portal's ease of use with its improved features result in time savings and enable better decision-making for the customers.

