ARGYLE, Texas, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- God gives every individual gifts and talents that make one unique. In first-time author Suzanne Anderson’s book, “The Story of the Plain Brown Wren,” readers will recognize and honor the importance of being different and treating everyone equally. The tale follows a young wren and her birdie friends as they embark on an unexpected journey.



The book's beginning showcases Wren being mocked by her friends for not being as extraordinary as they are. As their play area gets too hot, they go on an expedition to find a cooler place to play but get lost within a dark cave and have to figure out a way to break free. Throughout their dilemma, Anderson illustrates how even though Wren had different characteristics and traits from her fellow birdie friends, she is just as astonishing as they are. With the help of Bible verses, readers will learn valuable lessons about equality and friendship.



“’The Story of the Plain Brown Wren’ is the first book out of an eight-book series,” said Anderson. “My goal is to bring back childhood stories told in creative and interesting ways that become lifelong memories and pertinent teaching tools.”



By the end of the book, Wren helps her friends acknowledge how they should recognize and honor the unique traits they each possess by bringing them to safety. With the help of Brother Eagle, Anderson beautifully peppers in the importance of God’s Word that is taught within Wren’s story. Ultimately, “The Story of the Plain Brown Wren” will teach readers that being unique is a gift from God and is meant to guide individuals to a life of loving others.



“The Story of the Plain Brown Wren”

By Suzanne Anderson

ISBN: 978-1-4897-3051-0 (softcover); 978-1-4897-3077-0 (hardcover); 978-1-4897-3050-3 (eBook)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Suzanne Anderson is a successful entrepreneur and a newly published author. Her books are dedicated to meaningful stories that will teach children important life lessons. She founded The Nest Christian Academy, an academically strong kindergarten prep school in Argyle, Texas, where she currently serves as director and ministry leader. It is her fervent prayer that the children’s stories of her past become important reading material for children now. Anderson is a grandmother and preschool leader; she has taken her lifelong success in business and applied it to the Christian education environment today, hoping to add lost stories from another era to the resources needed to educate young children. “The Story of the Plain Brown Wren” is the first book out of an eight-book series. Each book is an integral part of the exemplary curriculum of The Nest Christian Academy. To learn more information, please visit https://www.theneststorybooks.com/.



