The reefer container market is growing on account of the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, rising number of trade routes, expanding e-commerce industry, and surging penetration of the real-time tracking technology. The size of the market in 2019 was 3,169.2 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), which is predicted to reach 7,063.3 thousand TEUs by 2030, at an 8.0% CAGR during 2020–2030 (forecast period). Reefer containers are essentially temperature-controlled containers used to ferry perishable cargo over long distances, via ships, trains, and trucks.



On the basis of size, the categories of the reefer container market are 20 feet, 40 feet, and more than 40 feet. Among these, the 40 feet category held the largest share in the market in 2019, and it will also grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is because 40-foot reefer containers are used for carrying high-volume cargo, and they are also similar to 20-foot variants in cost. Thus, the high loading capacity, combined with the reasonable price of these containers, offers logistics companies operational cost advantages.



During 2014–2019, Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the reefer container market, and it will continue doing so till 2030. This is attributed to the growing population in the region, which is driving trade volumes. Currently, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tianjin, Qingdao, Guangzhou, Busan, Ningbo-Zhoushan, and Shenzhen are the busiest ports in the world, and all are located in APAC. Asa result, trade routes have increasing become directed toward Asian countries to make the most of the demand for various products.



Hence, as international trade volumes, especially of perishable cargo, grow, so will the procurement of reefer containers by shipping, trucking, and rail freight companies.

