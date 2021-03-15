New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tempered Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW

Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there's a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Tempered Glass Market to Reach 4.3 Billion Square Meters by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tempered Glass estimated at 3.2 Billion Square Meters in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 4.3 Billion Square Meters by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach 1.7 Billion Square Meters by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at 861.3 Million Square Meters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

- The Tempered Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at 861.3 Million Square Meters in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 880 Million Square Meters by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

- Other Applications Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

- In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 502 Million Square Meters in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 662 Million Square Meters by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 571.9 Million Square Meters by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

AFG Industries

Asahi Glass Company (AGC)

AYG Coating Glass Co. Ltd.

Cardinal FG

Gold Plus Glass

Guardian Industries

HNG Group

Jinjing Group

NSG Group

Pilkington

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Sejal Float Glass

Shanghai Northglass Technology & Industry Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Glass Company Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tempered Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Application -

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Tempered Glass by Application -

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: India Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Tempered Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tempered

Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Tempered Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Tempered Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Million Square Meters for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Square Meters

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Tempered Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Tempered

Glass by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Million Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Tempered

Glass by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Tempered Glass

by Application - Automotive, Construction and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Tempered Glass by

Application - Automotive, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million

Square Meters for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Tempered Glass by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 37

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033098/?utm_source=GNW



