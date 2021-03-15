SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C).



Investors, who purchased shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) and continue to hold NYSE: C shares long-term, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On October 30, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Citigroup Inc. over alleged Securities Laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding Citi's internal controls, risk management capabilities, and regulatory compliance and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Citi's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 25, 2017, and October 12, 2020.



