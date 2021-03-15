Miami, Florida, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Laser College (NLLC), the national training division of Astanza Laser and leading tattoo removal training program, is hosting an additional tattoo removal training course in Miami, Florida on July 16 and 17, 2021. New Look Laser College was founded in 2007 and is the first training program in the world that certifies students exclusively on laser tattoo removal and Q-switched laser training.

New Look Laser College has trained thousands of students from various professions and backgrounds on how to safely perform laser tattoo removal and operate an aesthetic laser business using advanced Q-switched laser technology. Numerous laser practitioners, physicians, medical professionals, tattoo artists, and entrepreneurs who have attended New Look Laser College now run thriving tattoo removal businesses worldwide. New Look Laser College hosts 11 courses every year in several locations around the nation including Miami, Orlando, New York City, Las Vegas, and its headquarters in Dallas, TX.

After selling out the April 30th to May 1st Miami course and receiving a high demand for more training opportunities, New Look Laser College added a second Miami course to its 2021 summer schedule to accommodate the increased interest in laser tattoo removal training in Miami. This additional two-day laser tattoo removal course will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 16-17, 2021.

“We're thrilled to see the interest in laser tattoo removal grow in Florida, and love coming to Miami to teach aspiring entrepreneurs and job-seekers alike,” said Justin Arnosky, Astanza Laser VP of Clinical Education and New Look Laser College department head. “It quickly became apparent that one course in Miami wasn't enough, so we added another!”

Each New Look Laser College course is designed to prepare students to safely and properly perform laser tattoo removal treatments and, ultimately, start their own tattoo removal business. Courses are held over a two-day period that covers a wide range of educational topics including laser safety and compliance, laser physics, laser and skin interaction, laser protocols, assessing and treatment tattoos, patient consultation, aftercare and side effects, and an in-depth marketing and business operations section. Attendees also receive extensive hands-on treatment practice on a diverse pool of patients using the leading Astanza Q-switched laser technology, the Duality.

Graduates of New Look Laser College receive the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO) as well as an Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal Certification. Click here to register for the July Miami course. Students can save $300 when they take advantage of the early registration pricing and book the course by May 16, 2021. Click here to view the full 2021 course schedule and register for a New Look Laser College course. For all other inquiries, email info@newlooklasercollege.com or call/text (281) 846-5890.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

