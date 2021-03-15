AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867, address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid is ready and will publish the audited financial statements for 2020, applying the technical requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The dates of notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, publication of audited annual information for year 2020 and resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders are revised.

In 2021 Amber Grid’s financial results will be released according to the following:



• 04.02.2021 – interim information for the twelve months of 2020;

• 31.03.2021 – notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2020;

• 23.04.2021 – resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 05.05.2021 – interim information for the three months of 2021;

• 06.08.2021 – interim information for the six months of 2021;

• 05.11.2021 – interim information for the nine months of 2021.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

