Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global facility security market to reach $2.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Facility Security estimated at US$ 1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Facility Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 307.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 506.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
