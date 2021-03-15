Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Security - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facility security market to reach $2.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Facility Security estimated at US$ 1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR



The Facility Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 307.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 506.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

ADT Inc.

Anixter International Inc.

Axis Communications

Bosch Building Technologies

Cisco Systems

G4S plc

Genetec

Hikvision Digital Technology Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Kastle Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Secom Co.

STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.;

