Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is expected to grow from $3262.34 billion in 2020 to $3451.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4526.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market section of the report gives context. It compares the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market with other segments of the utilities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, electric power generation, transmission, and distribution indicators comparison.

Major companies in the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market include Electricite de France; Enel; Engie; Iberdrola and Exelon.



The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that generate, transmit, and/or distribute electric power. Establishments in this market are engaged in operating generation facilities that produce electric energy; operating transmission systems that convey the electricity from the generation facility to the distribution system; or operating distribution systems that convey electric power received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer. The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is segmented into electric power transmission, control, and distribution and power generation.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market. Africa was the smallest region in the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market.



Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs. For Instance, World Bank Group is planning to invest USD 1 billion for a new global program to accelerate investments in battery storage for energy systems.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market in 2020 as demand for utility services from industrial and commercial establishments decreased due to trade restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments globally. Many manufacturing facilities globally halted operations to contain the spread of virus among its workforce, thereby limiting the need for utility services such as electricity and wastewater treatment. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy



The power generation industry is expected to see increased investment activity in the forecast period. Investments in microgrid technology, renewables and other advanced technologies are expected to drive the market. In the forecast period, the USA is expected to see investments of about $12.5 billion in microgrid. The renewable energy investments are expected to reach $ 1,000 billion in the USA during the forecast period.



