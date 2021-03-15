LEXINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
“2020 was a pivotal year for Agenus, marking the beginning of our transition to a commercial company with the initiation of our rolling BLA filing for balstilimab monotherapy. We also reported positive data on multiple programs,” said Garo Armen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Agenus. “We expect 2021 to be even more impactful, with the expected completion of our balstilimab monotherapy BLA filing in the first half. This filing, followed by an anticipated commercialization, will provide a solid foundation to support the development of our next-generation pipeline. Our best-in-class pipeline reveals true differentiation potential, notably our next-generation anti-CTLA-4 AGEN1181 and our anti-TIGIT bispecific AGEN1777.”
Balstilimab (anti-PD-1): BLA completion expected in first half of 2021
AGEN1181: Clinical data points to superior next-generation anti-CTLA-4 agent
AGEN1777 (Anti-TIGIT bispecific): Best-in-class potential; slated for IND filing in 2Q 2021
iNKTs - Intelligent cell therapy: Trial underway in patients with COVID-19; cancer trials to commence in 1H 2021
Partnered program MK-4830: Phase 2 initiated; milestone received
Enhancing talent density to drive key initiatives
Agenus initiatives in adjuvants, biomarker platforms, and predictive AI
Strategic partnerships expand potential of Agenus molecules
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
For the year ended December 31, 2020, we recognized revenue of $88 million which includes revenue related to the upfront license fee from our transaction with Betta plus non-cash royalties and milestones earned. For the year ended 2019 we recorded revenue of $150 million which included revenue related to the upfront license fee from our transaction with Gilead and milestones earned, in addition to non-cash royalties earned.
Net loss for the fourth quarter was $38 million or $0.20 per share compared to a net loss for the same period in 2019 of $31 million, or $0.22 per share. Net loss for the year ended 2020 was $183 million or $1.05 per share compared to a net loss for the year ended 2019 of $112 million or $0.80 per share.
Fiscal year end 2020 cash balance was $100 million as compared to $62 million at fiscal year end 2019.
|Financial Highlights
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99,871
|$
|61,808
|Three months ended December,
|Year ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues, research and development
|$
|11,632
|$
|18,824
|$
|35,915
|$
|99,845
|Revenues, non-cash royalty and milestones
|17,595
|352
|47,545
|30,424
|Revenues, royalty sales milestone
|-
|15,100
|-
|15,100
|Revenues, other
|2,038
|226
|4,710
|4,679
|Total Revenue
|31,265
|34,502
|88,170
|150,048
|Research and development expenses
|35,571
|36,834
|142,617
|168,339
|General and administrative expenses
|20,030
|12,319
|59,218
|46,041
|Cost of service revenue
|804
|-
|2,349
|-
|Other expense (income)
|101
|(209
|)
|2,907
|(778
|)
|Non-cash interest expense
|15,920
|11,784
|60,029
|42,201
|Loss on modification of debt
|-
|-
|2,720
|-
|Non-cash contingent consideration fair value adjustment
|(3,431
|)
|4,625
|1,221
|5,805
|Net loss
|$
|(37,730
|)
|$
|(30,851
|)
|$
|(182,891
|)
|$
|(111,560
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to Agenus Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|Cash used in operations
|$
|(35,590
|)
|$
|(31,780
|)
|$
|(139,096
|)
|$
|(18,682
|)
Conference Call
Dial-in numbers: (833) 614-1394 (US) or (914) 987-7115 (International); Conference ID: 2339028.
Webcast
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations and via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3f7iind8.
About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding clinical development and regulatory plans and timelines, anticipated corporate milestones, new clinical data and program updates to be presented at AACR, and the anticipated commercial launch of balstilimab. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Contact
Agenus Investor Relations
Jan Medina, CFA
Agenus
781-674-4490
Jan.Medina@agenusbio.com
Agenus Media Relations
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com
Agenus Inc.
Lexington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Agenus Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: