Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

A member of the Supervisory Board has carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Ida Sofie Jensen 2. Reason for notification



a) Position/status



Board Member b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer



a) Name



Tryg A/S b) LEI



213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Shares (exercise of subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction



Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share

Volume(s): 2,341 interim shares through exercise of 14,046 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price 2,341 interim shares through exercise of 14,046 subscription rights



DKK 245,805 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-12 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

