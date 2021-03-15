Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.
A member of the Supervisory Board has carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
| Name
|Ida Sofie Jensen
|2.
| Reason for notification
|a)
| Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
| Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
| Details of the issuer
|a)
| Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
| LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
| Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 2,341 interim shares through exercise of 14,046 subscription rights
|d)
| Aggregated information
| 2,341 interim shares through exercise of 14,046 subscription rights
DKK 245,805
|e)
| Date of transaction
|2021-03-12
|f)
| Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
