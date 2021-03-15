New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telematics Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033091/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Telematics Solutions Market to Reach $79.7 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telematics Solutions estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Embedded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$45.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
- The Telematics Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 13.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.
- Tethered Segment to Record 13.4% CAGR
- In the global Tethered segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033091/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Telematics Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Embedded by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Embedded by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Integrated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Integrated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Tethered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Tethered by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telematics Solutions
by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions
by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telematics Solutions
by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Telematics Solutions by
Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embedded,
Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and Tethered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Telematics Solutions by Form Type - Embedded, Integrated and
Tethered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Telematics
Solutions by Form Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Embedded, Integrated and Tethered for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033091/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: