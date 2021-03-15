Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pipeline transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global pipeline transport market is expected to grow from $170. 76 billion in 2020 to $180. 93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $262. 31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for pipeline transport? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pipeline Transport market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pipeline transport market, and compares it with other markets.
Major companies in the pipeline transport market include ABB Group; Alcatel-Lucent; Emerson Electric Co; FMC Technologies and Schneider Electric.
The pipeline transport market consists of sales of pipeline transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use transmission pipelines to transport products, such as crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, and slurry. The pipeline transport market is segmented into crude oil pipeline transport; natural gas pipeline transport; refined petroleum products pipeline transport and other pipeline transport.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global pipeline transport market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global pipeline transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global pipeline transport market.
Pipeline transportation companies are using augmented reality for efficient maintenance operations. Augmented reality (AR) is the technology of combining real-world images, video, etc. with computer-generated information and/or imagery being viewed through an output including a monitor, headset, etc. AR overlays digital elements onto the physical world, typically using a headset or tablet that the user can point toward real-life objects. in the pipeline transportation industry, AR headsets that clip onto hard hats can project hands-free instructions a technician needs onto equipment to conduct an inspection or maintain a system. AR animations dramatically boost efficiency and reduce errors and uncertainty by showing the necessary steps, tools, and parts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Pipeline Transport Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Pipeline Transport Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Pipeline Transport Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Pipeline Transport Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Pipeline Transport Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Pipeline Transport
9. Pipeline Transport Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Pipeline Transport Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Pipeline Transport Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type
12. Pipeline Transport Market Segments
12.1. Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
12.2. Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
12.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
12.4. Global Other Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)
13. Pipeline Transport Market Metrics
13.1. Pipeline Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Pipeline Transport Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
14. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Transport Market
15. Western Europe Pipeline Transport Market
16. Eastern Europe Pipeline Transport Market
17. North America Pipeline Transport Market
18. South America Pipeline Transport Market
19. Middle East Pipeline Transport Market
20. Africa Pipeline Transport Market
21. Pipeline Transport Market Competitive Landscape
21.1. Competitive Market Overview
21.2. Market Shares
21.3. Company Profiles
21.3.1. ABB Group
21.3.1.1. Company Overview
21.3.1.2. Products And Services
21.3.1.3. Strategy
21.3.1.4. Financial Performance
21.3.2. Alcatel-Lucent
21.3.2.1. Company Overview
21.3.2.2. Products And Services
21.3.2.3. Strategy
21.3.2.4. Financial Performance
21.3.3. Emerson Electric Co
21.3.3.1. Company Overview
21.3.3.2. Products And Services
21.3.3.3. Strategy
21.3.3.4. Financial Performance
21.3.4. FMC Technologies
21.3.4.1. Company Overview
21.3.4.2. Products And Services
21.3.4.3. Strategy
21.3.4.4. Financial Performance
21.3.5. Schneider Electric
21.3.5.1. Company Overview
21.3.5.2. Products And Services
21.3.5.3. Strategy
21.3.5.4. Financial Performance
22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pipeline Transport Market
23. Market Background: Transportation Services Market
23.1. Transportation Services Market Characteristics
23.2. Transportation Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
23.3. Global Transportation Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
23.4. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
23.5. Global Transportation Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
24. Recommendations
24.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market In 2025- Growth Countries
24.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market In 2025- Growth Segments
24.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market In 2025- Growth Strategies
25. Appendix
25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
25.2. Abbreviations
25.3. Currencies
25.4. Research Inquiries
25.5. About the Publisher
26. Copyright And Disclaimer
