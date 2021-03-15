Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leasing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global leasing market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global leasing market is expected to grow from $1185. 17 billion in 2020 to $1355. 63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14. 4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1836. 74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for leasing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Leasing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider leasing market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The leasing market section of the report gives context. It compares the leasing market with other segments of the services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, leasing indicators comparison.

Major companies in the leasing market include Enterprise Holdings Inc; Hertz Global Holdings Inc; LeasePlan Corporation N V; Avis Budget Group Inc and United Rentals Inc.



The leasing market consists of sales of leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use a wide variety of tangible goods such as consumer goods, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles and others and assign intangible assets such as trademarks to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment. The leasing market is segmented into automotive equipment leasing; consumer goods and general rental centers; machinery leasing and lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global leasing market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global leasing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global leasing market.



Internet of things technology is widely being used by car rental and leasing companies to maintain and manage fleets. Internet of things is a network of internet connected objects or devices able to collect and exchange data using embedded sensors. According to Business Insider, number of IoT connected cars on the road are expected to increase from 36 million in 2015 to around 381 million by 2020. Furthermore, approximately 94 million IoT connected cars are expected to be shipped in 2021, which is likely to be 82% of all cars shipped. Using IoT technology, car leasing companies are able to access odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in real time that facilitates fleet maintenance. This technology is also being used by car rental companies to check fuel level information at the point of car return, eliminating the need for staff to check fuel levels manually. Further, virtual key solutions for locking and unlocking of door help avoid management of large number of physical keys. For example, car rental firm Hertz is implementing IoT technology to provide keyless car rental services and manage its fleet to reduce costs.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the leasing market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the leasing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Emergence Of Start-Ups - The emergence of startups as major clients of leasing service providers is expected to drive the market. Driven by cost efficiency and the necessity to acquire advanced equipment which are often highly priced, startups have started renting or leasing their equipment. The increasing number of startups is also expected to positively impact the market. The number of startups in India is expected to increase to 10,500 by 2020, a 4000 increase from the current number, depicting new opportunities for the leasing market in the client expansion and revenue generation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Leasing Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Leasing Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Leasing Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Leasing Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Leasing Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Leasing



9. Leasing Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Leasing Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Leasing Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Leasing Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Leasing Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Leasing Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation by Type

11.2. Global Leasing Market, Segmentation by Mode

12. Leasing Market Segments

12.1. Global Automotive Equipment Leasing Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Passenger Car Rental; Passenger Car Leasing; Truck, Utility Trailer, and RV (Recreational Vehicle) Rental and Leasing

12.2. Global Consumer Goods and General Rental Centers Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Consumer Goods Rental; General Rental Centers

12.3. Global Machinery Leasing Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Heavy Construction Machinery Rental; Commercial Air, Rail, and Water Transportation Equipment Rental; Mining, Oil and Gas, and Forestry Machinery and Equipment Rental; Office Machinery and Equipment Rental; Other Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Rental

12.4. Global Lessors of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Oil Royalty Companies; Patent Owners and Lessors



13. Leasing Market Metrics

13.1. Leasing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Leasing Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

14. Asia-Pacific Leasing Market

15. Western Europe Leasing Market

16. Eastern Europe Leasing Market

17. North America Leasing Market

18. South America Leasing Market

19. Middle East Leasing Market

20. Africa Leasing Market

21. Leasing Market Competitive Landscape

21.1. Competitive Market Overview

21.2. Market Shares

21.3. Company Profiles

21.3.1. Enterprise Holdings Inc

21.3.1.1. Company Overview

21.3.1.2. Products and Services

21.3.1.3. Strategy

21.3.1.4. Financial Performance

21.3.2. Hertz Global Holdings Inc

21.3.2.1. Company Overview

21.3.2.2. Products and Services

21.3.2.3. Strategy

21.3.2.4. Financial Performance

21.3.3. LeasePlan Corporation N V

21.3.3.1. Company Overview

21.3.3.2. Products and Services

21.3.3.3. Strategy

21.3.3.4. Financial Performance

21.3.4. Avis Budget Group Inc

21.3.4.1. Company Overview

21.3.4.2. Products and Services

21.3.4.3. Strategy

21.3.4.4. Financial Performance

21.3.5. United Rentals Inc.

21.3.5.1. Company Overview

21.3.5.2. Products and Services

21.3.5.3. Strategy

21.3.5.4. Financial Performance



22. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Leasing Market



23. Market Background: Services Market

23.1. Services Market Characteristics

23.2. Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

23.3. Global Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

23.4. Global Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

23.5. Global Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)



24. Recommendations

24.1. Global Leasing Market in 2025- Growth Countries

24.2. Global Leasing Market in 2025- Growth Segments

24.3. Global Leasing Market in 2025- Growth Strategies



25. Appendix

25.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

25.2. Abbreviations

25.3. Currencies

25.4. Research Inquiries

25.5. About the Publisher



26. Copyright and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hz0dm

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900