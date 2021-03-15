15 March 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: QQQS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100® 3XDAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100® 3xDaily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00BLRPRJ20) from USD 12.18 to USD 1.218, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 2 February 2021, was not passed at the adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 12 March 2021.