Philadelphia, PA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, announced that it has been awarded a 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. The firm’s Navigator® Tactical Fixed Income Fund (Ticker: NTBIX) was named Best 5-Year Fund in the Alternative Credit Focus Funds category for the second year in a row. The fund was recognized for its “consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Lipper again,” said Sean Clark, CFA®, Chief Investment Officer. “I’m proud of our team and believe this award is a testament to their disciplined investment approach, which they applied through very challenging market conditions in 2020.”

NTBIX is managed by Sean Clark, CIO, Jonathan A. Fiebach, Head of Cross Asset Management and Co-Head of Fixed Income, and a team of portfolio managers responsible for research and implementation. Due to demand, the fund has experienced significant year-over-year growth, with assets of nearly $7 billion as of February 28th. The fund also has a 5-star Overall Morningstar I-Share rating as of December 31st for the 5-year period in the Non-Traditional Bond category of 240 funds.

Sean Clark believes that the fund’s tactical approach can help investors navigate changing market conditions. “We believe a tactical approach, especially in today’s changing market environment, may help investors take advantage of opportunities across the fixed income credit spectrum while also managing risk.”

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized for this award again,” said Brendan Clark, Chief Executive Officer. “I believe this award reflects our team’s passionate commitment to advisors and their clients.”

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional quality investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The Firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $22.8 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to deliver investment success to their clients.

Portfolio managers utilize both a relative strength, top down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

Clark Capital Management Group is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. For more information, visit navigatorfunds.com, ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of 12/31/2020, includes sub-advised assets.

Important Fund Risk Information

Awards and rankings are only one form of performance measurement. For current performance information, please call toll free 800.766.2264 or visit www.navigatorfund.com/tf/index.asp.

An investment in the Tactical Fixed Income Fund (the “Fund”) is subject to risks, and you could lose money on your investment. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

©2021 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics.

Overall Morningstar Rating is for the I-share class only, which includes 240 funds as of December 31st; other classes may have different performance characteristics.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.766.2264. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated. About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.

