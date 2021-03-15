VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Wiesblatt as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



Mr. Wiesblatt has over two decades of experience in the financial industry in various roles including focused expertise in the mining industry as an analyst and institutional investor. He specializes in equity research, portfolio management, capital markets, hedge funds, and investment management. His expertise in US and Canadian capital markets will be invaluable to the company as Rockridge endeavours to create shareholder value through new mineral discoveries and the advancement of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. Mr. Wiesblatt has spent the last 15-years as an institutional investor working as a Portfolio Manager for several multi-strategy funds, a Canadian Equity Mutual Fund at Sprott Asset Management (Ninepoint Partners), as well as recently serving as an advisor to one of Canada’s largest Family Offices, Reichmann International Development Corp. He is a graduate of The University of Western Ontario and Chartered Investment Manager Designation holder.

Mr. Wiesblatt commented: “I am excited to join the Rockridge team to focus on building shareholder value by advancing the Knife Lake Project and growing the Company’s asset base through strategic acquisitions. The Knife Lake Project is a significant deposit with many high-grade intercepts returned from historic drilling and excellent discovery potential exists on the large landholding controlled by Rockridge. Rockridge has a very experienced team with a variety of skills including technical expertise, mining experience and capital markets knowledge. The assets in Rockridge at present create the foundation for a potentially very compelling and exciting Canadian resources company.”

Grant Ewing will step down as the current CEO and will remain as a Consulting Geologist, continuing to work closely with the Rockridge team going forward.

The Company also announces that it has issued 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The Options are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. The Company’s Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company’s website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com.

