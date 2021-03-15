Arlington, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts with the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present a variety of education research and finance sessions during the 46th annual Association for Education Finance and Policy (AEFP) conference, taking place virtually March 17-20, 2021.
This year’s conference theme is “Promoting Equity and Opportunity Through Education Policy Research,” and is designed to facilitate collaborations and connections between researchers, policymakers and practitioners. The Association’s mission is to promote understanding of how resources are generated, distributed and used to enhance human learning.
Attendees will present, discuss and evaluate the latest research on education from pre-K to college. AIR's most recent study of school funding in New Hampshire exemplifies how conventional and novel research methods can provide states with a deep understanding of the effect of school funding on student success. Learn more about the New Hampshire study in this Q&A on school funding with Principal Research Economist Jesse Levin and Senior Researcher Drew Atchison.
The full conference program is available at https://aefpweb.org/conferences/home. Presentations by AIR staff include:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
1.11 Exclusionary Discipline Practices
Track: Causes and Consequences of Inequity in Education
Room 11
The Effects of Exclusionary Discipline Type and Length on Student and Peer Educational Outcomes and School Climate in New York City High Schools
AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina LiCalsi, David Osher and Paul Bailey
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT
Policy Talk #3: Using Costing-Out Studies to Develop Actionable State School Finance Policy
Track: K-12 School Finance
Room 3
Using Costing-Out Studies to Develop Actionable State School Finance Policy
AIR Chair: Jesse Levin
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Drew Atchison
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT
2.07 High School Preparation and College Attendance
Track: Post-Secondary Access, Admissions, and Success
Room 7
What is the Impact of High School Coursework on Postsecondary Outcomes? Evidence from HSLS:09
AIR Presenters/Authors: Burhan Ogut, Darrick Yee and Nevin Dizdari
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT
3.03 Teacher Prep
Track: Educator Preparation, Professional Development, Performance, and Evaluation
Room 3
State Ratings of Educator Preparation Programs: Connecting Program Review to Teacher Effectiveness
AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Zeyu Jin and Roddy Theobald
Thursday, March 18, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
6.12 Special Education & Integration
Track: K-12 Interventions and Short-Term Outcomes (Academic and Non-Academic)
Room 12
Impact of Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program on Student Academic and Behavioral Outcomes
AIR Presenters/Authors: Michelle Yin, Garima Siwach, Dajun Lin and Aditi Pathak
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT
7.03 Educator Specialization
Track: Educator Preparation, Professional Development, Performance, and Evaluation
Room: 3
Teacher Licensure Tests: Barrier or Predictive Tool?
AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Zeyu Jin and Roddy Theobald
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT
8.04 Summer School and Learning Outcomes
Track: COVID
Room 4
In-Person vs. Virtual Instruction in a Summer Reading Remediation Program: Implications for Teaching and Learning
AIR Presenter/Author: Aleksandra Holod
Friday, March 19, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT
11.01 Career Decisions: Whether and Where to Enter Teaching
Track: Education Labor Markets (e.g., Compensation, Pensions, Mobility, Supply and Demand)
Room 1
Lost to the System: Supply, Demand, and Where STEM Teacher Candidates Go
AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald
11.1 English Learners & Education
Track: Causes and Consequences of Inequity in Education
Room 11
English Learner in High School Students and Opportunities to Take Advanced Courses: Lessons from a Researcher Practitioner Partnership
AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis and Ryan Eisner
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT
14.02 Topics in ECE: Philanthropy, Literacy Skill Gaps, and Math and EF Growth
Track: Early Childhood
Room 2
Parallel Growth Analysis of Mathematics and Working Memory: An Analysis of National Longitudinal Study of Young Children
AIR Presenters/Authors: Bitnara Jasmine Park, Yuan Zhang, Xiaying Zheng and Mengyi Li
14.03 Teachers of Students with Disabilities
Track: Educator Preparation, Professional Development, Performance, and Evaluation
Room 3
Teacher Preparation, District Practice, and Special Education Teacher Effectiveness
AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Dan Goldhaber and Kristian Holden
14.07 The Transition to College
Track: Post-Secondary Access, Admissions, and Success
Room 7
The Impact of Transition Intervention in High School on Pathway Through College
AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Xu and Ben Backes
14.12 Remediation, Retention, & Promotion Policies
Track: K-12 Interventions and Short-Term Outcomes (Academic and Non-Academic)
Room 12
The Effects of Middle School Remediation on Postsecondary Success: Regression Discontinuity Evidence from Florida
AIR Presenter/Author: Umut Ozek
About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR’s work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.
