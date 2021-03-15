Arlington, Va., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts with the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present a variety of education research and finance sessions during the 46th annual Association for Education Finance and Policy (AEFP) conference, taking place virtually March 17-20, 2021.

This year’s conference theme is “Promoting Equity and Opportunity Through Education Policy Research,” and is designed to facilitate collaborations and connections between researchers, policymakers and practitioners. The Association’s mission is to promote understanding of how resources are generated, distributed and used to enhance human learning.

Attendees will present, discuss and evaluate the latest research on education from pre-K to college. AIR's most recent study of school funding in New Hampshire exemplifies how conventional and novel research methods can provide states with a deep understanding of the effect of school funding on student success. Learn more about the New Hampshire study in this Q&A on school funding with Principal Research Economist Jesse Levin and Senior Researcher Drew Atchison.

The full conference program is available at https://aefpweb.org/conferences/home. Presentations by AIR staff include:

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

1.11 Exclusionary Discipline Practices

Track: Causes and Consequences of Inequity in Education

Room 11

The Effects of Exclusionary Discipline Type and Length on Student and Peer Educational Outcomes and School Climate in New York City High Schools

AIR Presenters/Authors: Christina LiCalsi, David Osher and Paul Bailey

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Policy Talk #3: Using Costing-Out Studies to Develop Actionable State School Finance Policy

Track: K-12 School Finance

Room 3

Using Costing-Out Studies to Develop Actionable State School Finance Policy

AIR Chair: Jesse Levin

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jesse Levin and Drew Atchison

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

2.07 High School Preparation and College Attendance

Track: Post-Secondary Access, Admissions, and Success

Room 7

What is the Impact of High School Coursework on Postsecondary Outcomes? Evidence from HSLS:09

AIR Presenters/Authors: Burhan Ogut, Darrick Yee and Nevin Dizdari

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

3.03 Teacher Prep

Track: Educator Preparation, Professional Development, Performance, and Evaluation

Room 3

State Ratings of Educator Preparation Programs: Connecting Program Review to Teacher Effectiveness

AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Zeyu Jin and Roddy Theobald

Thursday, March 18, 2021

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT

6.12 Special Education & Integration

Track: K-12 Interventions and Short-Term Outcomes (Academic and Non-Academic)

Room 12

Impact of Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program on Student Academic and Behavioral Outcomes

AIR Presenters/Authors: Michelle Yin, Garima Siwach, Dajun Lin and Aditi Pathak

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

7.03 Educator Specialization

Track: Educator Preparation, Professional Development, Performance, and Evaluation

Room: 3

Teacher Licensure Tests: Barrier or Predictive Tool?

AIR Presenters/Authors: James Cowan, Dan Goldhaber, Zeyu Jin and Roddy Theobald

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

8.04 Summer School and Learning Outcomes

Track: COVID

Room 4

In-Person vs. Virtual Instruction in a Summer Reading Remediation Program: Implications for Teaching and Learning

AIR Presenter/Author: Aleksandra Holod

Friday, March 19, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT



11.01 Career Decisions: Whether and Where to Enter Teaching

Track: Education Labor Markets (e.g., Compensation, Pensions, Mobility, Supply and Demand)

Room 1

Lost to the System: Supply, Demand, and Where STEM Teacher Candidates Go

AIR Presenters/Authors: Dan Goldhaber and Roddy Theobald

11.1 English Learners & Education

Track: Causes and Consequences of Inequity in Education

Room 11

English Learner in High School Students and Opportunities to Take Advanced Courses: Lessons from a Researcher Practitioner Partnership

AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis and Ryan Eisner

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT

14.02 Topics in ECE: Philanthropy, Literacy Skill Gaps, and Math and EF Growth

Track: Early Childhood

Room 2

Parallel Growth Analysis of Mathematics and Working Memory: An Analysis of National Longitudinal Study of Young Children

AIR Presenters/Authors: Bitnara Jasmine Park, Yuan Zhang, Xiaying Zheng and Mengyi Li

14.03 Teachers of Students with Disabilities

Track: Educator Preparation, Professional Development, Performance, and Evaluation

Room 3

Teacher Preparation, District Practice, and Special Education Teacher Effectiveness

AIR Presenters/Authors: Roddy Theobald, Dan Goldhaber and Kristian Holden

14.07 The Transition to College

Track: Post-Secondary Access, Admissions, and Success

Room 7

The Impact of Transition Intervention in High School on Pathway Through College

AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Xu and Ben Backes

14.12 Remediation, Retention, & Promotion Policies

Track: K-12 Interventions and Short-Term Outcomes (Academic and Non-Academic)

Room 12

The Effects of Middle School Remediation on Postsecondary Success: Regression Discontinuity Evidence from Florida

AIR Presenter/Author: Umut Ozek

