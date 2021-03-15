CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce its March 2021 cash dividend.



March 2021 Cash Dividend

Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of March 2021 of $0.0525 per share, which equates to $0.63 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. The Company’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Pramod Bhatia, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations

Badger Daylighting Ltd.

ATCO Centre II

Suite 400, 919 - 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Daylighting Ltd.