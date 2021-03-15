MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semeon Analytics, an ATW Tech Inc. company, and Adexflow international are joining forces to collaborate, beginning in the second quarter of 2021, on a series of service mandates and joint offers concerning the management of critical data and advanced text analytics in the sectors of military, shipbuilding and engineering infrastructure.



Adexflow, based in Ottawa, which has developed a solution and expertise in the management and exchange of secure data within complex systems, is proud to find in Semeon a new partner that will help the company expand its complementary offer in text analytics, within the Adexflow ecosystem. The company has offices in America, Europe and Oceania.

"Semeon is the missing piece of the puzzle (in terms of analytics) that will allow our customers, who already have massive text data in the BDBridge database, to have access to a wide range of advanced text analytics tools", explains Adexflow President Sylvain Doco.



Semeon Analytics provide contextual text analysis services and a solution that meets the needs of various industries, including military, finance, banking, as well as public relations and corporate relations for large organizations.

"The collaboration with Adexflow brings a potential access for Semeon to a vast pool of untapped data and clients for which we can bring additional business and operational value," explains Raymond Cyr, Managing Director of Semeon.

Depending on the business needs expressed by Adexflow customers, the Semeon solution will be used to optimize products and processes, carry out strategic monitoring, facilitate audit and increase the ability of operators, research labs and business units to more rapidly detect bottlenecks and identify opportunities.



The BDBridge solution will also be offered by Semeon to its customers.

Adexflow Profile

ADEXFLOW International is a software company specializing in information management that designs, distributes and integrates software applications. We have released BD-Bridge® technology, an innovative solution for migrating heterogeneous data during industrial projects. Based in Ottawa in Canada, in Paris in France and Adelaïde in South of Australia the company operates internationally in Europe, the Americas and Oceania. Specialized in implementation of data transfer system architecture management, ADEXFLOW has achieved decisive results for the Energy, Defence and Maritime sectors.

Semeon Analytics’ profile

Semeon is a Quebec-based technology company that has developed an artificial intelligence technology. Over the past 5 years, Semeon has combined techniques of semantic, sentiment, intent and statistical analysis with artificial intelligence driven natural language processing systems to develop a platform capable of automatically analyzing, classifying and visualizing data from multiple channels and a powerful workbench suite which permits even non-experts to customize classification and filtering settings without the need for cumbersome rule sets. Semeon provides its clients with a platform for precise text analysis, intelligent and flexible for decoding, understanding, and summarizing customer feedback on specific elements. For this purpose, Semeon's natural language text analysis technology allows to browse through thousands of customer comments, to extract the concepts expressed, to classify these as positive, negative or neutral opinions, so that companies or organizations can adjust their communication and marketing strategy in an informed and diligent manner.

Whether it is an acceleration of customer feedback processing, the identification of key parts in a supply chain or key elements in financial forecasting models, among others, Semeon ensures gains in analysis speed allowing critical decision making in hours rather than weeks or months.

ATW Tech’s profile

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a technology company, owner of several recognized technology platforms such as VoxTel, Option.vote, Bloomed and Semeon. VoxTel specializes in telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines. Option.vote offers a customized multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and anyone looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their participation rate. Bloomed is a cloud computing platform for managing smart data on consumers and their behaviors for both business and consumer-oriented campaigns. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, Semeon uses a unique combination of machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels.



Source

ATW Tech Inc.

Michel Guay

Founder, president and CEO

Tel.: 844.298.5932 ext. 301

mguay@atwtech.com

www.atwtech.com