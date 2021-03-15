- Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market to Reach $235.9 Billion by 2027

New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033087/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market to Reach $235.9 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) estimated at US$161.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$235.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronic Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$111.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electronics Assembly segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

- The Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

- Electronic Design & Engineering Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR

- In the global Electronic Design & Engineering segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Altadox, Inc.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc

Celestica, Inc

Compal Electronics, Inc.

Creation Technologies LP

Fabrinet

Flex Electronics

Foxconn

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Jabil Circuit, Inc

Plexus Corporation

Sanmina-SCI Corporation

Venture Corporation Limited

Wistron







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033087/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronic Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics

Assembly by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronics Assembly by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics Assembly by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Design &

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Electronic Design &

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Design &

Engineering by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing, Electronics

Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other Services

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing,

Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing,

Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Telecom Electronic

Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Electronic

Manufacturing, Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design &

Engineering and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) by Service - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic Manufacturing,

Electronics Assembly, Electronic Design & Engineering and Other

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001