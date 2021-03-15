- Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2027

New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Cloud Billing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Cloud Billing estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Convergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.2% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prepaid segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR

- The Telecom Cloud Billing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.5% and 20.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.

- Postpaid Segment to Record 22.3% CAGR

- In the global Postpaid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$900.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Amdocs, Inc.

Asiainfo, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

CGI Group, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Jbilling

Mind CTI, Ltd.

Netcracker Technology (NEC Corporation)

Oracle Corporation

Redknee Solutions Inc.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Zuora, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telecom Cloud Billing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Convergent by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Convergent by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Convergent by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Prepaid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Prepaid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Prepaid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Postpaid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Postpaid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Postpaid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Interconnect by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Interconnect by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Interconnect by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Roaming by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Roaming by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Roaming by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Billing

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Billing Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Billing Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Individuals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Individuals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Individuals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Enterprises by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Revenue

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Revenue Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Revenue Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Account

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Account Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Account Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Customer Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individuals

and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management and Customer Management for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer

Management for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer Management

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect,

Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and Other

Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Individuals

and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Revenue Management, Account Management and

Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud Billing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Revenue

Management, Account Management and Customer Management for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and

Other Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Cloud Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account

Management and Customer Management - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Revenue Management, Account Management

and Customer Management Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Revenue Management, Account Management and Customer

Management for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Cloud Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid,

Interconnect, Roaming and Other Billing Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by Billing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming and

Other Billing Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Cloud Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Individuals and Enterprises Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Cloud

Billing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Individuals and Enterprises for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001