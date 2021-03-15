New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Cloud Billing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033086/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Cloud Billing estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Convergent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.2% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prepaid segment is readjusted to a revised 25.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
- The Telecom Cloud Billing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.5% and 20.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR.
- Postpaid Segment to Record 22.3% CAGR
- In the global Postpaid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$900.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Telecom Cloud Billing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
