New York, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Technical Foams Industry"

Abstract:

- Global Technical Foams Market to Reach $17.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Technical Foams estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rigid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

- The Technical Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.

- Spray Segment to Record 10.1% CAGR

- In the global Spray segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

Adient Plc

American Foam Products Inc.

Armacell International S.A.

Basf SE

Carpenter Sas (Subsidiary Of Carpenter Co.)

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Dow Inc.

Eurofoam Group

Foam Supplies, Inc.

Foampartner Group

Future Foam, Inc.

Fxi Holdings, Inc.

General Plastics Manufacturing Company

Henkel Polybit Industries Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Inoac Corporation

Lanxess AG

Recticel NV/SA

Rempac Foam Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sheela Foam Limited.

The Woodbridge Group

Trelleborg AB

Ufp Technologies, Inc.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Technical Foams Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033083/?utm_source=GNW



