Springfield, MA, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merriam-Webster Inc., the digital media company helping millions of people understand and use language better through dictionaries and other learning products, today announced that it has named Greg Barlow as its new president. Barlow will be rejoining Merriam-Webster, having previously served as Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Merriam-Webster and Encyclopaedia Britannica.



“Greg brings passion for our iconic brand and its mission alongside rich experiences in digital media and monetization,” says Karthik Krishnan, global CEO of the Britannica Group. “I look forward to working with Greg to further scale the brand reach and amplify the impact of Merriam-Webster in innovative and engaging ways.”



Barlow has more than twenty years of digital media experience, most recently serving as Managing Director at North Equity, a venture equity firm that invests in and acquires digital media brands, among them Popular Science, Saveur, Outdoor Life, and Domino. While at North Equity, Barlow also served as CEO and President of The Drive Media Inc. Other leadership experience includes tenures as CEO of Constructive Media, where he oversaw all day-to-day operations for a suite of digital properties reaching over 50 million monthly users, as Director of Multimedia Sales at the Wall Street Journal, and as Director of Digital Sales at This Old House.



“I am absolutely thrilled to join the team as President of Merriam-Webster, one of the world's most-trusted and iconic brands," said Barlow. "I look forward to building on the achievements and innovations of the past 180 years and delivering on the company’s mission to propagate our love of language.”







About Merriam-Webster Inc.

For over 180 years, Merriam-Webster has been America’s leading and most-trusted provider of language information. Each month, our award-winning websites, apps, and popular social media channels offer guidance to tens of millions of visitors. In print, our publications include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate® Dictionary (among the best-selling books in American history) and dictionaries for English-language learners. All Merriam-Webster products and services are backed by the largest team of professional dictionary editors and writers in America, and one of the largest in the world.



For more information, visit Merriam-Webster.com, an official Webby Award Winner for 2020, and follow @MerriamWebster on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.



About Britannica Group

The Britannica Group is a global knowledge leader serves the needs of students, lifelong learners, and professionals by providing curriculum products, language-study courses, digital encyclopedias, and professional readiness training through Encyclopaedia Britannica, Britannica Digital Learning, Britannica Knowledge Systems, Merriam-Webster, and Melingo. The company’s mission to inspire curiosity and the joy of learning. Britannica Group today generates over 5 billion page views annually through its consumer-facing digital experiences. It reaches more than 150 million students in 120+ countries via 20+ languages. recent recognitions include: No. 1 company to watch in EdTech, Top 20 brand in voice innovation, and a Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in Chicago.



###







Meghan Lunghi Merriam-Webster Inc. 4137343134 x8152 mlunghi@m-w.com