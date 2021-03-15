STAMFORD, Conn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) has successfully launched a US$100 Million receivables securitization program for an international airline. The program focuses on a multi-country, multi-currency portfolio of both billed and unbilled receivables from countries where the airline is active. Finacity provided origination, analytic and structuring support, and successfully arranged financing for the transaction. Finacity serves as the ongoing Administrator for the program.



Finacity specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US$100 billion. With resources in the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries.

