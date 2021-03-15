COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported annual total revenues of $288.7 million and pre-tax profit of $17.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported lower revenue in 2020 when compared to the prior year, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The slowdown in global travel has led to a reduction in aircraft and engine utilization as well as a reduction in demand for aircraft and engine spare parts which keep airline fleets in operation. For the year ended December 31, 2020, aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $248.3 million and spare parts and equipment sales were $18.6 million.

“The COVID-19 pandemic obviously has had a dramatic impact on global travel and the aircraft and aircraft engine lessors, including our Company, have felt the effects of the slowdown,” said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. “We have worked hard this year to protect our own liquidity, focus on our customers and invest in new technology equipment, which we believe has positioned the Company well for continued growth and the industry’s eventual emergence from this crisis.”

“The entire industry has suffered as a result of the pandemic-driven disappearance of air travel, but we are proud of the way we have navigated this crisis and the way our employees have delivered for our shareholders and our customers,” said Brian R. Hole, President. “This Company has a long track record of innovating and fighting through cycles and we are excited for the opportunity to continue that trend now.”

2020 Highlights (at or for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to December 31, 2019):

  • Total revenue was $288.7 million in 2020, a 29.4% decrease when compared to $409.2 million in the prior year.
  • Lease rent revenue was $142.9 million in 2020.
  • Maintenance reserve revenue was $105.4 million in 2020, a decrease of 3.3% compared to $109.0 million in 2019. Long term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by end of lease compensation, increased to $87.7 million in 2020, compared to $37.6 million in the prior year. Short term maintenance reserve revenue, which is influenced by our customers' usage of assets we lease to them, was $17.7 million in 2020 compared to $71.4 million in the prior year.
  • Spare parts and equipment sales were $18.6 million in 2020, compared to $74.7 million in 2019.
  • Income before income taxes was $17.3 million in 2020, compared to $88.9 million in 2019.
  • Our aggregate lease assets, inclusive of our equipment held for operating lease and notes receivable, at December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $2,045.3 million and $1,689.1 million, respectively, a 21.1% year-over-year increase.
  • The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures was $2,384.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company also managed 400 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of third parties.
  • The Company maintained $223 million of undrawn revolver capacity at December 31, 2020.
  • Diluted weighted average earnings per common share were $1.05 for 2020, compared to $10.50 in 2019.
  • Under the Company's repurchase plan, the Company repurchased a total of 55,426 of common stock during 2020 for $1.5 million.
  • Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $59.40 at December 31, 2020, compared to $57.83 at December 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's $1.887 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $158.7 million notes receivable represented 291 engines, eight aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's $1.651 billion equipment held for operating lease portfolio and $38.1 million notes receivable represented 263 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices and other disruptions to the world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data) 

 Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,  
 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
REVENUE           
Lease rent revenue$28,021  $48,206  (41.9)% $142,895  $190,690  (25.1)%
Maintenance reserve revenue22,549  18,000  25.3 % 105,365  108,998  (3.3)%
Spare parts and equipment sales3,777  18,154  (79.2)% 18,625  74,651  (75.1)%
Gain on sale of leased equipment2,024  765  164.6 % 3,391  20,044  (83.1)%
Other revenue5,116  4,103  24.7 % 18,416  14,777  24.6 %
Total revenue61,487  89,228  (31.1)% 288,692  409,160  (29.4)%
            
EXPENSES           
Depreciation and amortization expense23,365  23,199  0.7 % 94,541  86,236  9.6 %
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales3,301  15,455  (78.6)% 16,762  62,647  (73.2)%
Write-down of equipment6,169  6,899  (10.6)% 20,540  18,220  12.7 %
General and administrative16,654  20,437  (18.5)% 67,910  86,523  (21.5)%
Technical expense3,111  3,188  (2.4)% 6,533  8,122  (19.6)%
Net finance costs:           
Interest expense15,888  15,657  1.5 % 63,024  66,889  (5.8)%
Loss on debt extinguishment     % 4,688  220  2,030.9 %
Total net finance costs15,888  15,657  1.5 % 67,712  67,109  0.9 %
Total expenses68,488  84,835  (19.3)% 273,998  328,857  (16.7)%
            
(Loss) earnings from operations(7,001) 4,393  (259.4)% 14,694  80,303  (81.7)%
Earnings from joint ventures30  3,791  (99.2)% 2,642  8,578  (69.2)%
(Loss) income before income taxes(6,971) 8,184  (185.2)% 17,336  88,881  (80.5)%
Income tax (benefit) expense(4,077) 3,188  (227.9)% 7,588  21,959  (65.4)%
Net (loss) income(2,894) 4,996  (157.9)% 9,748  66,922  (85.4)%
Preferred stock dividends819  819   % 3,259  3,250  0.3 %
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs21  21   % 84  84   %
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders$(3,734) $4,156  (189.8)% $6,405  $63,588  (89.9)%
            
Basic weighted average earnings per common share$(0.62) $0.71    $1.07  $10.90   
Diluted weighted average earnings per common share$(0.62) $0.68    $1.05  $10.50   
            
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding5,988  5,850    5,963  5,836   
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding5,988  6,099    6,128  6,058   
                

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)

  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $42,540  $6,720 
Restricted cash 36,385  56,948 
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 1,886,613  1,650,918 
Maintenance rights 20,097  3,133 
Equipment held for sale 2,850  120 
Receivables, net of allowances 28,269  24,059 
Spare parts inventory 59,434  41,759 
Investments 53,275  57,936 
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 31,753  31,520 
Intangible assets, net 1,246  1,312 
Notes receivable 158,708  38,145 
Other assets 43,778  28,038 
Total assets $2,364,948  $1,940,608 
     
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $26,977  $45,648 
Deferred income taxes 116,838  110,418 
Debt obligations 1,693,753  1,251,006 
Maintenance reserves 82,484  106,870 
Security deposits 19,522  20,569 
Unearned revenue 11,637  6,121 
Total liabilities 1,951,211  1,540,632 
     
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,722  49,638 
     
Shareholders’ equity:    
Common stock ($0.01 par value) 66  64 
Paid-in capital in excess of par 13,696  4,557 
Retained earnings 355,370  348,965 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (5,117) (3,248)
Total shareholders’ equity 364,015  350,338 
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $2,364,948  $1,940,608 
         


