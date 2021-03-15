Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Streaming Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, End-use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Streaming Analytics Market is assumed to grow at the rate of 25.3% CAGR during 2020-2026.

Stream analytics can be elucidated as a potential to monitor, manage, and evaluate the statistical analytics while moving into the stream of data. The rise in technology also increased the need for an external source, while the prevailing databases are growing to integrate applications with the managed data. The major aspect that is impelling the market growth is the requirement of finding advanced solutions to make real-time decisions on business events is driving the large enterprises and SMEs to employ streaming analytics. There is a growth in the deployment of the internet of things among several verticals, which results in an increase in the demand for data streaming solutions. In addition to this, there are also few factors that are restricting the streaming analytics market growth, such as the dearth of data security and privacy.



Research Methodology



Component Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

On-premise

Cloud-based

Application Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

Fraud Detection

Marketing & Sales

Risk Management

Predictive Asset Management

Network Management & Optimization

Location Intelligence

Supply Chain Management

Others

End-Use Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Geography Outlook in Streaming Analytics Market

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In terms of components, the software segment is expected to dominate the streaming analytics market. As software enables organizations to maintain better relations with the customers in terms of identifying their preferences, knowing their experience, and retaining customers, which increases the demand for the software segment in this market.



The cloud-based deployment is expected to record the maximum share in the streaming analytics market. This maximum share is attributed to the benefits such as convenience to organizations, minimum maintenance, high operational flexibility, and low operational human resources required. Moreover, cloud-based streaming analytics offers users with low-latency of data exchangeability.



The increasing adoption of streaming analytics in supply chain management is majorly impacting the growth of the market in the application segment. This is largely because of the benefits, including enabling it to enhance its response to uncertain demands and minimize the supply chain management issues. Further, streaming analytics also offers cost-saving to the structure of supply chains.



Streaming analytics is playing a crucial role in the information and technology, and telecommunication industry. The increasing preference for customer-centered service and personalized products by information and technology and telecommunication sector is boosting the demand for this market. Furthermore, IT and telecommunication are majorly adopting streaming analytics in order to analyze the huge amount of operational data for better customer engagement.



In the streaming analytics market, North America is contributing the major share in the market growth. The significant focus by the regional organizations on customer-centered service and in increasing deployment of digital business strategies are the key factors supporting the largest market share in this region.



Globally, increasing developments in the latest technologies, which include artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and big data, are providing new possibilities for the examination of information retrieved from streaming data, driving the opportunities for the global streaming analytics market. Apart from that, the fewer returns on the investments are restricting market growth.



Some of the major vendors of the streaming analytics market are IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Software AG, SAS Institute, TIBCO Software, Impetus, Striim, WSO2, INETCO, SQLStream, Axonize, EsperTech, Cloudera, Google, HPE, AWS, Intel, VMware, Mphasis, Altai, Adobe, Teradata, Vitria Technology, Conviva, IQLECT, and Iguazio.



Since in the present scenario, the companies have become more aware of the advantages of real-time data analytics, which is leading to increasing adoption of streaming analytics in the daily functions. Streaming analytics has been assisting in reaping greater revenues by proliferating operational efficiency and reducing avoidable losses.

This study gives a summary of major market forces driving and hampering the market growth.

The in-depth estimations of market trends and technical improvements are presented in the streaming analytics market.

An overall analysis of the strategies such as product development, innovations of key vendors of the market are mentioned in the streaming analytics market report.

A clear description of the competitive landscape and key market segmentation is given in this study.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

3.4. Ecosystem



4. Market Overview

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Component: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Software

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Professional Services

5.3.2. Managed Services



6. Deployment Mode: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. On-premises

6.3. Cloud Based



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Fraud Detection

7.3. Marketing & Sales

7.4. Risk Management

7.5. Predictive Asset Management

7.6. Network Management & Optimization

7.7. Location Intelligence

7.8. Supply Chain Management

7.9. Others



8. End Use: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. BFSI

8.3. IT & Telecommunication

8.4. Retail

8.5. Healthcare

8.6. Government

8.7. Media & Entertainment

8.8. Education

8.9. Others



9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2. Market Developments

10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

10.2.2. Product Launches and execution



11. Vendor Profiles

11.1. IBM

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Financials

11.1.3. Products & Services

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.1.5. Business Strategy

11.2. Oracle

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Financials

11.2.3. Products & Services

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.2.5. Business Strategy

11.3. Microsoft

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Financials

11.3.3. Products & Services

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.3.5. Business Strategy

11.4. SAP

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Financials

11.4.3. Products & Services

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.4.5. Business Strategy

11.5. Software AG

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Financials

11.5.3. Products & Services

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.5.5. Business Strategy

11.6. SAS Institute

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Financials

11.6.3. Products & Services

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.6.5. Business Strategy

11.7. TIBCO Software

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Financials

11.7.3. Products & Services

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.7.5. Business Strategy

11.8. Impetus

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Financials

11.8.3. Products & Services

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.8.5. Business Strategy

11.9. Striim

11.9.1. Overview

11.9.2. Financials

11.9.3. Products & Services

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.9.5. Business Strategy

11.10. WSO2

11.10.1. Overview

11.10.2. Financials

11.10.3. Products & Services

11.10.4. Recent Developments

11.10.5. Business Strategy



12. Companies to Watch

12.1. INETCO

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Products & Services

12.1.3. Business Strategy

12.2. SQLStream

12.2.1. Overview

12.2.2. Products & Services

12.2.3. Business Strategy

12.3. Axonize

12.3.1. Overview

12.3.2. Products & Services

12.3.3. Business Strategy

12.4. EsperTech

12.4.1. Overview

12.4.2. Products & Services

12.4.3. Business Strategy

12.5. Cloudera

12.5.1. Overview

12.5.2. Products & Services

12.5.3. Business Strategy

12.6. Google

12.6.1. Overview

12.6.2. Products & Services

12.6.3. Business Strategy

12.7. HPE

12.7.1. Overview

12.7.2. Products & Services

12.7.3. Business Strategy

12.8. AWS

12.8.1. Overview

12.8.2. Products & Services

12.8.3. Business Strategy

12.9. Intel

12.9.1. Overview

12.9.2. Products & Services

12.9.3. Business Strategy

12.10. VMware

12.10.1. Overview

12.10.2. Products & Services

12.10.3. Business Strategy

12.11. Mphasis

12.11.1. Overview

12.11.2. Products & Services

12.11.3. Business Strategy

12.12. Altai

12.12.1. Overview

12.12.2. Products & Services

12.12.3. Business Strategy

12.13. Adobe

12.13.1. Overview

12.13.2. Products & Services

12.13.3. Business Strategy

12.14. Teradata

12.14.1. Overview

12.14.2. Products & Services

12.14.3. Business Strategy

12.15. Vitria Technology

12.15.1. Overview

12.15.2. Products & Services

12.15.3. Business Strategy



13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure



