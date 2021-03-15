Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Filtration Market by Type, Membrane Type, Application, End-User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sterile Filtration Market growth is expected to reach at the rate of 7.8% CAGR by 2026.



Sterile filtration is the process of elimination of microorganisms from a fluid stream without any damage to the product. The primary objective of sterile filtration is the patient's safety, avoiding the risk for patients, and developing more feasible products without any harmful effects. Sterile filtration includes filtration equipment and filters. They can also be pre-sterilized and obtainable in secured close packaging for the primary sterilization process. The sterile filtration market will have significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the research and development investment by pharmaceutical & other companies and an increasing number of biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies to drive the sterile filtration market growth. The stringent rules and regulations associated with this market are restricting the sterile filtration market growth.



The type of the sterile filtration market involves cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. The cartridge filters segment has a major share in the market, which is ascribed to the rising usage of various numbers of filters for larger procedures that require additional filtration area and less cost.



In the sterile filtration market for membrane type, the polyethersulfone membranes are majorly utilized and holding a maximum share. The high usage of this type of membrane is credited to the provision of faster flow rates over the nylon membranes. Moreover, this type of membrane is regarded as the relevant type for media filtration of cell culture.



The sterile filtration is primarily applied in the biopharmaceutical over other applications. Since the products of biopharmaceuticals are generally not cleaned terminally, so it is important to use sterile filters. Heat sterilization or any other type of process in biopharmaceutical drug products leads to unwanted damage to the product. Thus, the sterilization membrane is required to decrease the bioburden in the process.



As per the end-users of the sterile filtration market, the food and beverage segment is expected to have the highest growth rate. In the food & beverage, proper sterile filtration is a significant part of the manufacturing process in order to avoid impurities, damage, and product loss. This is because sterile filtration provides complete pollution-free filtration of air and reduces the risk of spoilage of the products.



The North American market of sterile filtration is happening to be the largest shareholder. This is due to the existence of a large quantity of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and food and beverage companies in this region. Moreover, the stringent rules for the pharmaceutical sector are supporting the maximum share in North America.



Majorly, the following factors that influence the global sterile filtration market growth are increasing the number of health disorders due to the shift in public lifestyle and deployment of several advanced technologies, and introduction of innovative sterile products considering the preferences of end-users. Apart from that, the huge costs are restricting end-user adoption and hindering the sterile filtration market growth.



The notable companies included in the sterile filtration market report are Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sterlitech Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, 3M, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, Porvair Filtration Corp, Alomone Labs, Ltd, and Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited.



As a result, sterile filtration is playing a significant role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as it is an effective process for sterilizing the products. This report further offers significant factors that are contributing to the sterile filtration market growth during the forecast period.

This report also elucidates the constraints, opportunities, advanced product launches of the sterile filtration market.

Research also presents the geographical and country-level analysis, which involves the demand and supply forces and also their effect on the market.

This report covers the competitive landscape that includes the share of major players and their strategies.

All the included company's profiles cover product offerings, financial information, latest developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies by the players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cartridge Filters

5.3. Angioplasty Balloons

5.4. Capsule Filters

5.5. Membranes

5.6. Syringe Filters

5.7. Others



6. Membrane Type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

6.3. Polyethersulfone (PES)

6.4. Nylon

6.5. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

6.6. Others



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Fill-Finish Process

7.3. Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation

7.4. Bioburden Reduction

7.5. Water Purification

7.6. Air Filtration



8. End-User: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms

8.3. Food & Beverage Firms

8.4. Contract Research Organizations

8.5. Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories



9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2. Market Developments

10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

10.2.2. Product Launches and execution



11. Vendor Profiles

11.1. Danaher Corporation

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Financials

11.1.3. Products & Services

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.1.5. Business Strategy

11.2. Sartorius AG

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Financials

11.2.3. Products & Services

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.2.5. Business Strategy

11.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Financials

11.3.3. Products & Services

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.3.5. Business Strategy

11.4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Financials

11.4.3. Products & Services

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.4.5. Business Strategy

11.5. Sterlitech Corporation

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Financials

11.5.3. Products & Services

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.5.5. Business Strategy

11.6. GE Healthcare

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Financials

11.6.3. Products & Services

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.6.5. Business Strategy

11.7. Merck KGaA

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Financials

11.7.3. Products & Services

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.7.5. Business Strategy

11.8. 3M

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Financials

11.8.3. Products & Services

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.8.5. Business Strategy

11.9. Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.9.1. Overview

11.9.2. Financials

11.9.3. Products & Services

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.9.5. Business Strategy

11.10. Alfa Laval AB

11.10.1. Overview

11.10.2. Financials

11.10.3. Products & Services

11.10.4. Recent Developments

11.10.5. Business Strategy



12. Companies to Watch

12.1. Porvair Filtration Corp

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Products & Services

12.1.3. Business Strategy

12.2. Alomone Labs, Ltd

12.2.1. Overview

12.2.2. Products & Services

12.2.3. Business Strategy

12.3. Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited

12.3.1. Overview

12.3.2. Products & Services

12.3.3. Business Strategy



13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure

14.1. Report Scope

14.2. Market Definitions

14.3. Research Methodology

14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

14.3.2. Market Triangulation

14.3.3. Forecasting

14.4. Report Assumptions

14.5. Declarations

14.6. Stakeholders

14.7. Abbreviations

