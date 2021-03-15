Boulogne, March 15, 2020
Renault announces that the 2020 Universal Registration Document is filed with the French Financial Markets Authority.
The 2020 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on Renault website www.group.renault.com, tab Finance, in the ‘Regulated information’.
The English version will follow soon.
