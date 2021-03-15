CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that The Monteverde Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team of eight advisors reported having served approximately $440 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Royal Alliance, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



President and CEO James “Jim” Monteverde, a nationally-recognized keynote speaker and published author, founded the company 51 years ago, right out of college. What began as a solo insurance practice gradually morphed into a full-service firm with a multidisciplinary approach to wealth management, financial and retirement planning, and implementation of holistic estate tax planning strategies. Managing Partner Craig Shensa joined the firm in 2001, implementing the firm’s investment committee to manage client assets by using a teamwork approach. They are joined by fellow partners Dan Martin and Wendy Asterino. The Pittsburgh, Pa.,-based firm serves clients in several states.

“We’ve brought together experienced professionals in all of the unique areas of financial planning, and this collaborative approach to serving clients has become a differentiator in the marketplace,” said Monteverde, past president of NAIFA-Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. “We define our role as advocates on behalf of businesses and families who require specialized financial and advisory services. We ensure that the financial and tax planning strategies we provide are based upon extensive market research, financial insight and comprehensive planning with independence and integrity.”

Looking to elevate their technology experiences, both for clients and the advisors, the team turned to LPL. “After extensive research, we decided to join LPL Financial because we believe LPL is an industry leader that is committed to providing innovative technology solutions, exemplary advisor service and state-of-the-art management programs to help advisors provide objective guidance,” Shensa said, noting that the team especially appreciates the open architecture within the ClientWorks platform. “LPL truly embraces the Monteverde Group’s objective to provide a richer client experience and enhanced depth of talent.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Jim, Craig and their team to the LPL family and are honored to be a chosen partner in their journey to elevate their practice and add more value to their clients. We understand what advisors need to run a successful firm, and we are committed to investing in the resources necessary to help them achieve that success. We are able to meet them where they are in the evolution of their practice to help them differentiate the client experience, enhance their business and win in the marketplace. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with The Monteverde Group.”

