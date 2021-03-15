Dublin, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Service, Cloud Deployment Model, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% till 2026.

The increasing gap in demand and supply in healthcare has resulted in rising demand for IT, and the increasing demand for cloud-based data systems are the factors that are accelerating the healthcare cloud computing market. Further, the deployment of blockchain in the health cloud and the arrival of telecloud are generating opportunities for the market.



In the healthcare cloud computing market, the segmentation based on services type includes infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as service. The software as a service segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the market due to the beneficial features compared to other services, which are high security, less time required for the deployment, and lower initial costs incurred in these services.



In terms of the cloud deployment model, the private cloud model is leading the healthcare cloud computing market. Due to the highly sensitive data of the patient, which needs to store securely in order to avoid any violation of data privacy, and it can lead to any legal issue. This is the reason why most of the users opt for software service for storing confidential data in a secured way.



As per the application segment, the market is bifurcated into clinical information system and non-clinical information system. Healthcare cloud computing is majorly applicable in clinical information system due to the increasing preference for maintaining raw data produced from all doctors and physicians, information including prescriptions and notes. Since the clinical data produced by doctors and physicians is huge, there is a high demand for health and laboratory information management systems.



The healthcare cloud computing market end-users include healthcare providers and healthcare payers. Healthcare providers are the significant users of healthcare cloud computing due to the growing admissions of patients with the rising incidence of chronic diseases in hospitals. Presently, the software is deployed by the healthcare providers for high efficient and secured data collected.



The North American region is accounted to have a stronger position in the healthcare cloud computing market. This is because the increasing technological advancements in healthcare cloud computing, the rising deployment of electronic health records in the healthcare centers, and also rules & regulations of government in this region support the market growth.



The global healthcare cloud computing market is further enhanced by the factors such as the rising deployment of big data analytics, wearable devices, and internet of things, benefits such as secured storage and adaptability of the data, and escalation of new payment methods.



Some of the major vendor if the healthcare cloud computing market are Carestream Health, Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, CareCloud Corporation, Sectra AB, IBM, NTT DATA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Koninklijke Philips N.V, athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare, Inc, GE Healthcare, DXC Technology Company, and INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.



Since the concern regarding privacy and security along with that complicated regulations control over the cloud data centers are creating constraints in the market growth. But, the cost-effectiveness and evolution of accountable care organizations are also creating an opportunity for the healthcare cloud computing market.

The healthcare cloud computing market is classified by segmentation such as service, cloud deployment model, application, end-user, and geography.

This study describes the complete information about the key factors enhancing the healthcare cloud computing market.

This research estimates the competitor's value by their latest developments and innovations to survive in the market.

This study examines the competitor's strategies such as diversification, mergers & acquisitions, new players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market Characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Service: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Infrastructure as a service

5.3. Platform as a service

5.4. Software as a service



6. Cloud Deployment Model: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Private Cloud

6.3. Hybrid Cloud

6.4. Public Cloud



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Clinical Information System

7.2.1. Computerized Physician Order Entry

7.2.2. Electronic Medical Records

7.2.3. Radiology Information System

7.2.4. Pharmacy Information System

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Non-clinical Information System

7.3.1. Automatic Patient Billing

7.3.2. Revenue Cycle Management

7.3.3. Claims Management

7.3.4. Others



8. End User: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Healthcare providers

8.3. Healthcare payers



9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2. Market Developments

10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

10.2.2. Product Launches and execution



11. Vendor Profiles

11.1. Carestream Health, Inc

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Financials

11.1.3. Products & Services

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.1.5. Business Strategy

11.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Financials

11.2.3. Products & Services

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.2.5. Business Strategy

11.3. CareCloud Corporation

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Financials

11.3.3. Products & Services

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.3.5. Business Strategy

11.4. Sectra AB

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Financials

11.4.3. Products & Services

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.4.5. Business Strategy

11.5. IBM

11.5.1. Overview

11.5.2. Financials

11.5.3. Products & Services

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.5.5. Business Strategy

11.6. NTT DATA Corporation

11.6.1. Overview

11.6.2. Financials

11.6.3. Products & Services

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.6.5. Business Strategy

11.7. Siemens Healthineers AG

11.7.1. Overview

11.7.2. Financials

11.7.3. Products & Services

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.7.5. Business Strategy

11.8. eClinicalWorks

11.8.1. Overview

11.8.2. Financials

11.8.3. Products & Services

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.8.5. Business Strategy

11.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V

11.9.1. Overview

11.9.2. Financials

11.9.3. Products & Services

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.9.5. Business Strategy

11.10. athenahealth

11.10.1. Overview

11.10.2. Financials

11.10.3. Products & Services

11.10.4. Recent Developments

11.10.5. Business Strategy



12. Companies to Watch

12.1. NextGen Healthcare, Inc

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Products & Services

12.1.3. Business Strategy

12.2. GE Healthcare

12.2.1. Overview

12.2.2. Products & Services

12.2.3. Business Strategy

12.3. DXC Technology Company

12.3.1. Overview

12.3.2. Products & Services

12.3.3. Business Strategy

12.4. INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd

12.4.1. Overview

12.4.2. Products & Services

12.4.3. Business Strategy



13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure

14.1. Report Scope

14.2. Market Definitions

14.3. Research Methodology

14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

14.3.2. Market Triangulation

14.3.3. Forecasting

14.4. Report Assumptions

14.5. Declarations

14.6. Stakeholders

14.7. Abbreviations

